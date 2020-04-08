‘Give Cash to Poor’: P Chidambaram Slams Govt’s Lockdown Approach
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called for providing immediate cash to the poor, while accusing the government of adopting a miserly and negligent approach towards the deprived during the lockdown.
"The miserly and cruelly negligent approach of the government has compounded the hardships of the poor," he charged.
He said as among the first to advocate a lockdown, he welcomed the central government consulting the states on whether the lockdown should be lifted after 14 April.
The answer to that question cannot be based on personal or sectoral interests, he said. "The answer must be determined solely by two numbers the absolute increase in positive cases every day and the rate of increase.”
"As of today, both numbers point to adopting a cautious and conservative approach," he said.
There are several sections of the poor who have not received a single rupee from the government, he said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)