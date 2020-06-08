In a series of shocking videos on Twitter, a man in black shirt – later identified as Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Upadhyay by PTI – in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur is seen hitting people mercilessly with a stick allegedly for violating containment zone guidelines.In the viral video clips, Nitin Upadhyay, dressed in plain clothes, is seen hitting a man on his back repeatedly. He repeats the same with a boy who was accompanied by a woman, said to be his mother, as per PTI.Responding to one of the videos, Chief Minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel termed the incident as "inhuman"."This is inhuman and not acceptable. Departmental enquiry has been constituted and he (the SHO) has been sent on leave," Baghel tweeted.According to PTI, the cop has been sent on leave and a probe has been ordered.The area in which the incident took place is called Birgaon and comes under Urla police station limits, which has been declared as a containment zone due to rising COVID-19 cases."We have taken note of the video which has gone viral that shows a TI (Thana in-charge) thrashing people with sticks. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officer concerned," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.According to the report, a separate inquiry will be led by Raipur additional superintendent of police (rural), the official said.(With inputs from PTI)Sikh Alleges Assault & Communal Slur by UP Police, Inquiry Ordered We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.