Chhattisgarh to Hold National Ramayana Festival, CM Invites Performance Groups

In his letter addressed to the chief ministers of all the states and the administrative heads of the Union Territories, Baghel highlighted the connection between various places and characters from Ramayana and present-day Chhattisgarh.

In the epic Ramayana, Shree Rama's mother, Mata Kaushalya's birthplace Dakshin Kosal is in Chhattisgarh. A temple dedicated to Mata Kaushalya was also built in Chandrkhuri in the Raipur district. An annual Kaushalya Mahotsav is also being held in the state.