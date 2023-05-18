ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh to Hold National Ramayana Festival, CM Invites Performance Groups

The festival will be one of its kind, based on the Aranya-kand from the epic of Ramayana, he said.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a National Ramayana Festival to be held from 1 June to 3 June in Raigarh. The government has also extended an invitation to performance groups from all states and union territories to participate in the festival which will be held at Ramlila Maidan in the city.

The festival will be one of its kind, based on the Aranya-kand from the epic of Ramayana, he said. It will feature dance and drama competitions for which the Chief Minister has invited Ramayana performance groups from across the country.

The Chhattisgarh-Ramayana Connection

In his letter addressed to the chief ministers of all the states and the administrative heads of the Union Territories, Baghel highlighted the connection between various places and characters from Ramayana and present-day Chhattisgarh.

In the epic Ramayana, Shree Rama's mother, Mata Kaushalya's birthplace Dakshin Kosal is in Chhattisgarh. A temple dedicated to Mata Kaushalya was also built in Chandrkhuri in the Raipur district. An annual Kaushalya Mahotsav is also being held in the state.

In addition to this, he referenced Rama's exile in Dandakaranya and near the banks of Shivnath and Mahanadi, both significant rivers in Chhattisgarh. The state government will also be developing the places related to Shree Rama's exile which fall in the state and recognise them as the 'Ram Van Gaman Path'.

Baghel, while concluding the letter, said that the National Ramayana Festival will aim to preserve India's unique religious and cultural identity and that the participation from across the country will enhance its collective spirit.

Topics:  Ramayana   Bhupesh Baghel   Chhatisgarh 

