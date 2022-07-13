Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Killed Over Possession of Magical Stone, 10 Arrested
The accused had sought a magical stone that Babulal Yadav claimed to possess, a police investigation revealed.
In Chhattisgarh, 70-year-old Babulal Yadav was allegedly killed for not willing to part with a magical stone that he claimed to have in his possession.
The incident happened on 8 July in Munund village under City Kotwali Janjgir police station limits, where around 10 people including a woman, called Babulal under false pretenses and tied him to a tree with a rope in the forest.
The accused questioned Babulal about the magical stone but he refused to give any details, police said.
This enraged the accused, who then went to his house looking for the magical stone but, despite their frantic search, didn’t get a hold of the purported magical stone. The accused also dug through his room but found nothing.
They then beat up Yadav’s wife and looted cash and jewelry from the house and returned with it to the place where they had tied Babulal.
After returning, the accused thrashed Babulal again and he died. Later, they buried his body in the forest and fled.
“On 9 July, the wife of Babulal reported her husband missing, following which a missing persons report was filed. She also registered a complaint of burglary and abuse by unknown people. After investigation, a few suspicious people were rounded up for questioning, who later revealed that they killed Babulal because they wanted the magical stone.”Anil Soni, additional SP, Janjgir-Chapa.
The police have registered a case and arrested 10 people in the matter, further investigation is still underway.
(with inputs from Durgesh Yadav.)
