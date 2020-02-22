QChennai: Pondy Varsity Students Slam Admin & More
1. 'Undemocratic Circular': Pondicherry University Students Slam Admin
"Conduct counselling sessions for students participating in ‘unauthorised rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."
This is the circular that was sent by the administration of Pondicherry University to all the departments on 11 February.This was to change the narrative of the protests against the controversial CAA, students alleged. The student council released a statement condemning ‘the undemocratic circular’ and stating that this was ‘an attempt to curtail the freedom of expression of the students.’
Read more here.
2. Crane Operator Questioned Over Mishap on the Sets of ‘Indian 2’
A crane operator booked on charge of negligence in connection with the death of three technicians during the shoot of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 here has been picked up for questioning, police said on Friday.
Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others injured when the crane came crashing down on the sets of the movie at a private film city in suburban Nazrathpet on Wednesday. On Friday, a police official involved in the investigation of the case said the crane operator has been detained for questioning, but did not divulge any details.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. 247 Labourers Rescued from Brick Kiln
Tiruvallur revenue department officials rescued a total of 247 bonded labourers, including 88 women and 50 children, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ‘one stop crisis team’ came across a brick kiln at Thamaraipakkam village, while they were investigating an alleged sand mining in the area, said C Vidhya, Revenue Divisional Officer.
She later issued release certificates to all rescued from the kiln. While 50 children, including infants were rescued, she said that existence of child bonded labourers could not be proved. Of the 247 labourers, 233 were from Odisha, and the rest belonged to Chattisgarh. Vidhya said that the return of 122 persons were arranged and that two officials would accompany them on their journey. She added that a complaint had been lodged with the Uthokottai police.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Only Industrial Districts Omitted from Bill: CM
Certain delta districts were not included in the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Bill as they were largely industrial districts, and hence, were not as affected as the ones mentioned in the Bill, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday.
Replying to DMK president M K Stalin, who sought to know why Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Karur districts were left out of the scope of the Bill, the Chief Minister said, “Tiruchi and Karur are largely industrial districts. Hence, we have not included them. They are not as affected as the other districts. In the delta region, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur are fully delta districts (those with fertile areas). We have mentioned one region each in Cuddalore and Pudukottai as well,” Palnaiswami said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Digital Banners May Be Allowed for Family and Social Gatherings
Chennai residents and local bodies in the State may soon be permitted to erect digital banners for family celebrations, social gatherings and religious festivals. But the ban on them remains for political parties in Chennai and other parts of the State.
Following a meeting of representatives from digital banners’ association with Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday, the civic body has decided to forward the representation to the government for issuance of a new government order on digital banners, which will be applicable for the entire State.
(Source: The Hindu)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )