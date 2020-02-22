QChennai: Pondy Varsity Students Slam Admin & More

A crane operator booked on charge of negligence in connection with the death of three technicians during the shoot of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 here has been picked up for questioning, police said on Friday.

Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others injured when the crane came crashing down on the sets of the movie at a private film city in suburban Nazrathpet on Wednesday. On Friday, a police official involved in the investigation of the case said the crane operator has been detained for questioning, but did not divulge any details.

(Source: The New Indian Express)