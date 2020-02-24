QChennai: Slain Smuggler Veerappan’s Daughter Joins BJP & More
1. Vidya Rani, Daughter of Slain Indian Bandit Veerappan, Joins BJP
Vidya Rani, the daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler and the infamous bandit Veerappan, joined the Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 22 February, in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnanagar.
Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event. Rani said, “I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people,” reported ANI.
Read the full story here.
2. Video: Did Chennai Corp Officials Plant 'Evidence' to Intimidate Whistleblower?
Sharing CCTV footage captured outside Corporation contractor Chandra Bose’s house in Kolathur on 4 February, Jayaram, the founder of civic activism group Arappor Iyakkam, has now alleged that Corporation officials tried to create false evidence by posting predated eviction notices outside Bose's residence.
CCTV footage from Bose’s street has captured Corporation officials arriving at his doorstep on 4 February, posting a notice on the gate, clicking a few photographs and removing the posted notice before leaving. Jayaram identifies one officer as a Junior Engineer in Ward 65 of Greater Chennai Corporation.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Anti-Sterlite Protester Who Questioned Rajinikanth Arrested
Thoothukudi North police arrested four persons, including an anti-Sterlite protester K Santhosh Raj of Pandarampatti, in connection with a bike theft case. Santhosh had grabbed the attention of the media when he questioned actor Rajinikanth “Who are you?” when he visited those injured in the police firing.
According to police, the key accused Saravanan had stolen a high-end bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was parked in front of a private motor vehicle service centre on December 20,2020, and on the same day he had posted the picture of the bike in an e-trading application. “In the meantime, he had sold the bike to Santhosh, who had paid Rs 17,000 as advance,” they said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Chennai-Bengaluru Highway Repair Work to Start in April
Work on strengthening the 23.2-km stretch between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway is expected to commence by April. An amount of ₹49 crore has been sanctioned for the work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the toll road.
Sources in the NHAI said that tenders had already been called and bids will be received shortly for work on the four-lane road that witnesses over 85,000 passenger car units (PCUs) a day. The toll plaza at Sriperumbudur witnesses 35,000 vehicles every day, in addition to 25,000 two-wheelers and other non-toll paying motorists. Work is being taken up presently since the proposed widening of the road is likely to take time.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. After 10 Days, Missing Chennai Man Found Dead Near Canal, 3 Held
A 23-year old man, R Devakumar, who has been missing since 15 February , was found dead with injuries near a canal at Thoraipakkam on Sunday morning. Police said the man’s friend, who suspected him of stealing his mobile and cash, had murdered him with the help of three friends and dumped the body near the canal.
According to sources, Devakumar of Thoraipakkam was an auto driver who also worked as a food delivery agent. Investigation revealed that Devakumar was last seen with his friend Govardhan, who runs a mechanic shop at Muthamizh Nagar in Karapakkam.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
