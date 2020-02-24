QChennai: Slain Smuggler Veerappan’s Daughter Joins BJP & More

Vidya Rani, the daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler and the infamous bandit Veerappan, joined the Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 22 February, in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnanagar.

Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event. Rani said, “I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people,” reported ANI.

