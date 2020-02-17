QChennai: A Shaheen Bagh-Like Protests in Washermanpet & More
1. A Day After Lathi-Charge, a Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest in Chennai
Violence which erupted in Washermanpet, late on Friday, 14 February, led to a Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in protest in Chennai. Hundreds of women have started an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Saturday.
The group has vowed to continue the protest until the controversial legislations are repealed. Sajja Munusamy Street and Aziz Mohamed Street, part of Lala Gunda locality in Old Washermanpet, are packed with more than 3,000 women and children. This gathering came together after a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police at the Old Washermanpet area on 14 February.
Read the full story Here.
2. Case Filed By AR Rahman Poses Interesting Questions
A case filed this week in the Madras High Court by Academy-award winning composer A R Rahman has brought forth an interesting question of law: whether songs and background score composed by a music director at the behest of a film producer and as per the requirements of the movie’s director could be termed as a ‘service’ liable to tax or not. More interestingly, his case has posed a generic question whether a musician can claim copyright over songs composed by him on the basis of contractual obligations to a film’s producer, unlike instances of composing music on his/her own without being bound by such a contract and then assigning the copyright to the producer for a valuable consideration.
A Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) answered both the questions against Rahman in an order passed on October 17, 2019, accusing him of intentionally evading service tax payment of Rs 6.79 crore and imposing a penalty of another Rs 6.79 crore at the rate of 100% of tax supposedly evaded.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Chennai Tops List of Noisiest Metro Cities
Chennai is the noisiest metropolitan city in the country and violates decibel levels throughout the year, according to the latest Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The average noise levels during the day is 67.8 decibels (dB), much higher than Delhi that has recorded 61 decibels. CPCB tracks noise-levels through continuous monitoring stations spread across seven major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
The board prepared its latest report after monitoring the cities every month in 2018. As per the data, the noisiest place is Guindy, where decibel levels constantly clocked 76-77 dB during the day and 73-75 dB at night. Among commercial areas monitored, T Nagar is the worst with noise levels remaining higher than standard limit all 12 months of the year.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Memorandum With Over 2 Crore Signatures Against CAA Sent to Delhi
Even as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was gathering momentum in the State, the leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners on Sunday sent a memorandum with over two crore signatures against the citizenship law to Delhi, where it will be handed over to the President.
DMK leader M K Stalin, TNCC leader K V Thangkabalu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and others met at Anna Arivalayam and decided to send the memorandum, the signatures for which were collected between February 2 and 8 from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, to the President. DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu and MPs from other parties will present the document to President Ram Nath Kovind.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Bid to Smuggle Heroin
A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act convicted a 37-year-old and sentenced him to jail for 10 years for trying to smuggle heroin from Chennai to Colombo on March 30, 2017.The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. According to special public prosecutor, A Selladurai submitted that Munavar Basha of Royapettah tried to smuggle 750 gm of heroin concealed in a suitcase.
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Narcotics Control Department carried an investigation on passengers about to board the flight. Basha began to give evasive replies during security check and officers cut open the suitcase and found a packet wrapped with tape. The prosecution sent the samples and confirmed it was heroin. Charges were framed under sections of NDPS Act. Judge V Thenmozhe found Basha guilty.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
