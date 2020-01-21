QChennai: 200 Dropouts from Corporation Schools Untraced & More

As many as 200 students of Chennai Corporation schools have dropped out during the current academic year. Their families have also reportedly shifted from the addresses furnished in the school records, making it difficult to trace the students and bring them back to school, officials said.

The students who dropped out are from high schools and higher secondary schools at 70 locations in the city, according to officials. Corporation school teachers are worried as these 200 students are likely to end up as manual labourers, having lost the opportunity to complete school education. In previous years, the teachers were able to trace most of the dropouts, zero in on the reasons and bring them back on the rolls. This year, they have so far been unable to trace the whereabouts of the students and their family members.

(Source: The Hindu)