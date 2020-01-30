QChennai: Trans Woman Blocked From Registering Her Wedding & More

For 24-year-old Surega, a Coimbatore-based transgender woman, getting to marry the man she loves was an easier task than obtaining a marriage certificate, which gives legal validity to their marriage.

Tired of running from pillar to post since she and Manikandan got married, the couple finally has approached the District Collector with a plea to help them get their marriage registered.

Surega and Manikandan (25) got married on 14 February 2018, at a Mariamman temple in Coimbatore. “I don’t have parents and we had to convince his parents to agree to this wedding. They are good people and agreed to us getting married,” she told. Surega is a milk vendor, while Manikandan drives an auto rickshaw.

(Source: The News Minute)