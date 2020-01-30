QChennai: Trans Woman Blocked From Registering Her Wedding & More
1. Coimbatore Trans Woman Blocked From Registering Her Wedding, Approaches Collector
For 24-year-old Surega, a Coimbatore-based transgender woman, getting to marry the man she loves was an easier task than obtaining a marriage certificate, which gives legal validity to their marriage.
Tired of running from pillar to post since she and Manikandan got married, the couple finally has approached the District Collector with a plea to help them get their marriage registered.
Surega and Manikandan (25) got married on 14 February 2018, at a Mariamman temple in Coimbatore. “I don’t have parents and we had to convince his parents to agree to this wedding. They are good people and agreed to us getting married,” she told. Surega is a milk vendor, while Manikandan drives an auto rickshaw.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Chennai Civic Body Procures 3 Vans, to Carry out Rescue of the Homeless Everyday
After a long delay, the Greater Chennai Corporation has finally procured three vans at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each to rescue homeless people. This will enable the civic body to carry out rescue everyday as against fortnightly.
“All vans are equipped with LED screens, AC, wheelchair, first-aid, lights and fans among other facilities. All these years we had to ask for ambulances and other government vehicles to carry out the rescue and we could do it only once in 15 days,” said a senior corporation official from the Wing for Homeless department. Very soon, a mobile application will be introduced.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. TN IAS Officer Santhosh Babu Who Had Sought VRS Transferred to Handicrafts Dept
IAS officer Santhosh Babu who had sought voluntary retirement last week, has been now posted as the chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (TNHDCL) by the state government.
Among the many positions he was holding, he was also the additional in-charge of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) since September last year.
It was speculated that Santhosh, who was the principal secretary and managing director of the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation in the Information Technology department, had been upset over undue pressure on him from the ruling party to approve a tender. His VRS came as a surprise to many with opposition leader MK Stalin demanding the Chief Minister’s response on the issue.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Two Women Detained for Protesting Against CAA
Two women belonging to a political group were detained by the Kancheepuram police when they were involved in painting anti-CAA slogans on a compound wall on Wednesday.
A senior official in Kancheepuram district said two women belonging to a political organisation were engaged in painting the compound wall with anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans.
They were also distributing pamphlets near the railway station. Based on information from the public in the locality about these women ‘causing nuisance’, a police team from Siva Kanchi asked them to stop painting and distributing pamphlets.
However as the duo started shouting slogans against CAA and NRC, the police took them to the Siva Kanchi police station.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. RK Nagar Bypoll Bribery Case: Madras High Court Lets Litigant Seek CBI Probe
The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted N Maruthu Ganesh of the DMK to amend the prayer in his writ petition and seek a CBI probe into the 2017 Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll bribery case, in which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and others were allegedly involved.
Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha allowed the amendment petition and ordered notice to the CBI after recording senior counsel P Wilson’s submission that though a police complaint lodged at the instance of the Election Commission (EC) had an annexure of documents containing names of individuals to whom a total of ₹89.65 crore crore had been supposedly given to be distributed to the voters, the FIR did not contain even a single name.
(Source: The Hindu)
