QChennai: Polls for 6 RS Seats; 2 Teachers Sentenced Under POCSO

The ruling AIADMK may settle for seasoned leaders while choosing its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha, scheduled for 26 March.

Six seats in the state will fall vacant on 2 April. When polls were held for six Rajya Sabha seats in July last year, the ruling party fielded two lesser-known nominees, though one of them – A Mohammedan – was a Minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet during 2011-13. Though no formal discussions have taken place regarding the candidates, there is talk in certain quarters that the party will settle for senior figures.

(Source: The Hindu)