QChennai: Polls for 6 RS Seats; 2 Teachers Sentenced Under POCSO
1. Race Begins for 6 Rajya Sabha Seats in TN
The ruling AIADMK may settle for seasoned leaders while choosing its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha, scheduled for 26 March.
Six seats in the state will fall vacant on 2 April. When polls were held for six Rajya Sabha seats in July last year, the ruling party fielded two lesser-known nominees, though one of them – A Mohammedan – was a Minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet during 2011-13. Though no formal discussions have taken place regarding the candidates, there is talk in certain quarters that the party will settle for senior figures.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. ONGC's Hydrocarbon Proposal Returned
In a first, the Union Environment Ministry has returned the new hydrocarbon project proposed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the Cauvery delta region, which the State government has notified as Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ). ONGC had proposed to drill 20 onshore hydrocarbon wells for production of oil and gas in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Karaikal. The proposal was submitted to the Ministry in September last year seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) to conduct Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).
Since then, the project was returned thrice for shortcomings. The latest on February 15 was reportedly owing to PSAZ notification. Under the gazette notification, the state government has prohibited exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas, and other hydrocarbons in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and select blocks in Cuddalore and Pudukkottai.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Two Teachers Sentenced Under POCSO
The Madras High Court on Tuesday sentenced two teachers of a government girls’ higher secondary school in Chengalpattu to five and three years of rigorous imprisonment for having sexually harassed many Class XI and XII students in 2012. It expressed regret about its inability in awarding much severe punishment owing to the trial court’s failure to frame charges under stringent provisions of law.
After reversing the March 2018 acquittal order of a Mahila Court in Chengelpet, Justice P Velmurugan said, “unfortunately” the trial court had framed charges under limited provisions of law and he could not convict them beyond those charges without affording them an opportunity of defence. Further, it would not be proper to order retrial in the case at this stage considering the future of the victims, he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Shrimp Freighter Service from Chennai-Vizag
In a major boost for shrimp farmers, SpiceJet on Tuesday launched dedicated freighter services from Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to Surat and Kolkata. The first flight took off from Chennai carrying a consignment to Vishakhapatnam and Surat. SpiceXpress, the dedicated air cargo arm of SpiceJet, will deploy its Boeing 737 freighter on these routes with an approximate carrying capacity of 21 tonnes. With the launch of the new services, SpiceXpress will be the first to connect the aforesaid cities through a freighter route.
In India, the shrimp season starts mid-February and continues until mid-June. During this period, shrimp seeds are sent from major production centres such as Chennai, Puducherry and Vishakhapatnam, to West Bengal and Gujarat for further farming and breeding.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. State Police to Crackdown On Online Pornography
The Tamil Nadu police will write to internet service providers in the state, asking them to identify and block websites that provide free/paid access to adult/child pornography. Police have intensified action against at least 600 persons who were allegedly in possession of child pornography on their mobile phones or laptops for viewing or circulation.
Additional Director-General of Police (Crime against Women and Children), M Ravi, contended that child pornography was linked to sexual offences. Though many service providers had blocked access to popular porn websites, it was still possible to view them on some lesser-known sites.
(Source: The Hindu)
