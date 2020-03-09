QChennai: High Alert After Coronavirus; Abused Elephant Rescued

With a 45-year-old man testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu, the health department has gone on a heightened state of alert. The department, in a press release, said it was fully prepared to handle the situation and urged the public not to panic.

Health department officials have traced 27 contacts of the person who had reached Chennai on February 28 by Air India from Muscat. An official said eight of those traced were high-risk contacts and the remaining 19 were low-risk contacts. The man was initially treated by his family physician. As his symptoms persisted for three days, he was referred to the Government Stanley medical college hospital.

(Source: The Hindu)