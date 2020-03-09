QChennai: High Alert After Coronavirus; Abused Elephant Rescued
1. Coronavirus: Contacts of Infected Man in Tamil Nadu Traced
With a 45-year-old man testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu, the health department has gone on a heightened state of alert. The department, in a press release, said it was fully prepared to handle the situation and urged the public not to panic.
Health department officials have traced 27 contacts of the person who had reached Chennai on February 28 by Air India from Muscat. An official said eight of those traced were high-risk contacts and the remaining 19 were low-risk contacts. The man was initially treated by his family physician. As his symptoms persisted for three days, he was referred to the Government Stanley medical college hospital.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Tamil Nadu Man Prompts Rescue of Jamela – An Abused Elephant
Jamela, an elephant which had suffered wounds in the hips and was being abused, was rescued on Thursday, 5 March, and transported to a rehabilitation centre in four days, all thanks to a plea by animal activist Ramesh. The plea prompted Tirunelveli Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Senthil Kumar to take immediate action to save Jamela and on 5 March, the elephant was inspected by a veterinarian team, which recommended moving her to a rehabilitation centre.
On Facebook, Ramesh expressed gratitude towards the DFO and Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) S Yuvaraj for taking swift action.
Read the full story here.
3. Susi Ganesan's Bizarre #Metoo Defence in Court, Cites Leena's FB Post on TN Governor
Saturday, 7 March, marked the cross-examination of director Susi Ganesan in the 9th Metropolitan Magistrates court in Saidapet, Chennai. Susi has filed a criminal defamation case against independent filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, about her Facebook post accusing him of sexual assault published during the #MeToo movement. The case reached trial stage last week, presided by Judge Mohanambal S. Susi Ganesan himself took stand as prosecution witness 1.
Susi Ganesan stated in court that he presented these as evidence to show Leena Manimekalai’s ‘mananilai’ (state of mind). He said that these documents are proof that Leena is the kind of person to call a constitutional authority — referring to the Governor — a sexual predator.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Spate of Requests to Alter Name of Child’s Father in Birth Records
The Greater Chennai Corporation has received several requests for change in the name of the child’s father in birth certificates. But the civic body has refused to accept the requests, citing lack of proper directions from the Madras High Court.
Several challenges faced by the women have led to a sudden a rise in the number of such requests to the Corporation, say civic officials. Women who have remarried after the death of their husband have been requesting the civic body to include the husband’s name in the birth certificate of their babies.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Woman Injured as Hospital Lift Plunges to Ground Floor
A woman sustained injuries when a lift in a private hospital on Big Street, Triplicane, plunged from the third floor on Sunday. Six others, including a child, escaped largely unhurt. While the woman is being treated in the hospital, the eight-month-old was taken to another hospital nearby to check for internal injuries.
A Sadullah, who was in the lift, said the family with the child having running high fever came to Sakthi Hospital and Research Centre, where the accident took place. “After initial check-up, we were asked to take the child to the third floor to admit it to the ward. A hospital nurse, who accompanied us, asked us to take the lift, while she herself took the stairs,” he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
