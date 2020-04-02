QChennai: 10 L Flats, Houses to Come Under Containment Zone & More

Anticipating a shortage of vegetables in the next couple of months as a fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the State Agriculture Department is adopting a two-pronged strategy to tackle any such eventuality. The department, through its main arm – the Horticulture wing – is motivating farmers to produce more vegetables in the State. The fact that the current period happens to coincide with the season for the cultivation of vegetables in the State has come in handy for the authorities.

Simultaneously, the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Directorate — another arm of the Agriculture Department — is in touch with officials of supplier States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka to ensure the steady supply of vegetables. As Tamil Nadu receives an average of 250 truckloads of big-sized onion (around 6,250 tonnes) every day from Nashik, Maharashtra, the officials of the western State had, at an inter-State conference coordinated by the Centre on Tuesday, assured their counterparts in TN that there would be no shortage of onions, a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.

(Source: The Hindu)