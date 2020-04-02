QChennai: 10 L Flats, Houses to Come Under Containment Zone & More
1. Ten Lakh Flats, Houses to Come Under Containment Zone
The Chennai Corporation has planned to expand COVID-19 containment zones across the city, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. Currently, just 25,000 houses are covered in the containment zones. Once containment zones are expanded to cover the entire city, across 426 sqkm, at least 10 lakh apartment complexes and individual houses will be included in field-level operations to control COVID-19.
“The Corporation has launched COVID-19 containment-related exercises in all locations where positive cases have been reported. Currently, 10 containment zones have been earmarked in 21 locations across Chennai. COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the 10 zones,” said Prakash.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Blood Donors Seek Passes
Now, blood donors want government passes to reach hospitals and make life-saving contribution. Many donors are reluctant to step out due to the lockdown, fearing assault by police before they can explain themselves. However, the postponement of non-emergency surgeries has reduced the blood requirement during lockdown.
“Every day we have been getting emergency requirement from various hospitals,” says Srivatsa Vema, a Platelet Club member. “There was a need for white blood cell component at a cancer hospital. When I was taking the donor two days ago, we were stopped by police. We had to show the requirement message and call the blood bank people. After multiple calls they let us go. So, many hesitate to come out,” says P Krishna, a donor.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Two-Pronged Strategy to Tackle Veggie Shortage
Anticipating a shortage of vegetables in the next couple of months as a fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the State Agriculture Department is adopting a two-pronged strategy to tackle any such eventuality. The department, through its main arm – the Horticulture wing – is motivating farmers to produce more vegetables in the State. The fact that the current period happens to coincide with the season for the cultivation of vegetables in the State has come in handy for the authorities.
Simultaneously, the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Directorate — another arm of the Agriculture Department — is in touch with officials of supplier States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka to ensure the steady supply of vegetables. As Tamil Nadu receives an average of 250 truckloads of big-sized onion (around 6,250 tonnes) every day from Nashik, Maharashtra, the officials of the western State had, at an inter-State conference coordinated by the Centre on Tuesday, assured their counterparts in TN that there would be no shortage of onions, a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 85-Year-Old With No Travel History Tests Positive
An 85-year-old man residing in Tiruvanmiyur tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and officials are now trying to find out if he contracted it from his daughter-in-law, who recently came down from the US, or from a private hospital where he was under treatment earlier this month for a cardiac issue. The man himself has no travel history.
As the daughter-in-law is currently asymptomatic, the focus is on the private hospital. According to civic officials, the chain of events goes like this: The man was admitted for a week at the hospital, until March 7. His daughter-in-law came down on March 7, and spent a week with him. On March 23, he developed symptoms including dry cough, and was brought in for treatment.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Medicos Write to Health Minister Seeking Adequate Protective Gear
With the one-year Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) having been extended by a month for interns of the 2014 MBBS batch, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association (TNMSA) has requested the State government and hospital administrations to provide them with, and ensure the availability of, adequate protective gear such as personal protective equipment, N95 masks and hand sanitizers to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a memorandum to the Health Minister, the association requested the government to ensure the availability of necessary protective gear in the workplace without any compromise. They suggested that the 2014-batch interns could be kept as a reserve medical team for managing the disease.
(Source: The Hindu)
