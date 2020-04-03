QChennai: TN Handles Delhi Event Fallout; Veggies Rot in Market

The double whammy of handling perishable farm produce during a lockdown and finding takers for the same has hurt traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market hard. The COVID-19 lockdown has sucked the commerce out of such wholesale markets, and traders keep their shops open with the hope of customers walking in sooner than later. If not, their only option is to throw the produce out.

Ayyanar, a trader from MRM wholesale shop, which deals primarily with capsicum, gooseberry, fritter chilly and large sized brinjals, told Express that 25 percent of the products being shipped from the farm gets wasted, as they rot and are strewn in and around the market. “Business is tough these days. Although we are not able to sell anything, we are keeping the shops open only because otherwise farmers will lose out, as their crops will go waste,” he said while showing a series of videos which his fellow salespersons who procure vegetables from the farmers have posted.

(Source: The New Indian Express)