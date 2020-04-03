QChennai: TN Handles Delhi Event Fallout; Veggies Rot in Market
1. How TN Handled Delhi Event Fallout
Has Tamil Nadu really got the lid on what it perceived as a big threat to its efforts to control the pandemic? With 1,103 people who attended the Tablighi Jammat conference in Nizamuddin in Delhi, identified, health authorities do believe that the bulk of cases are under control.
The transformation from apprehension to confidence has been literally overnight. Until Monday, 515 people had been identified and the State government unsure of tracing every single person who attended the event in Delhi. In an initial batch, 16 out of 17 people whose swabs were picked up tested positive. With this high rate of positivity conversion, it became imperative that every single person who attended the event be identified and tested.
2. No Takers, Veggies Rot At Koyambedu Market
The double whammy of handling perishable farm produce during a lockdown and finding takers for the same has hurt traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market hard. The COVID-19 lockdown has sucked the commerce out of such wholesale markets, and traders keep their shops open with the hope of customers walking in sooner than later. If not, their only option is to throw the produce out.
Ayyanar, a trader from MRM wholesale shop, which deals primarily with capsicum, gooseberry, fritter chilly and large sized brinjals, told Express that 25 percent of the products being shipped from the farm gets wasted, as they rot and are strewn in and around the market. “Business is tough these days. Although we are not able to sell anything, we are keeping the shops open only because otherwise farmers will lose out, as their crops will go waste,” he said while showing a series of videos which his fellow salespersons who procure vegetables from the farmers have posted.
3. TN Count Touches 309 As 75 More Test Positive
Another 75 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection on Thursday in Tamil Nadu. Except one, the remaining 74 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi. The state now has 309 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), of which 264 took part in the conference.
Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said samples were taken from all the 1,103 persons, who had attended the conference from Tamil Nadu, and a few more samples were under process. A few more persons, who had taken part in the conference, continued to come forward, and details would be available on Friday. Of the 74 persons, 19 men were from Chennai, 15 from Karur, nine from Virudhunagar, seven from Chengalpattu, six from Erode, five were from Tiruvarur, four from Ranipet, three from Tirupattur, two each from Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, and one each from Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli.
4. People Throng Banks, PDS Shops
As the COVID-ridden days progress, people’s familiarity with the disease and situation has infused a sense of cockiness into their attitudes, encouraging them to flout norms. As the public thronged banks and ration shops on Thursday, the police had an arduous task ahead of them, of ensuring social distance between them, and adopted different methods to keep motorists off the streets.
On the second day of the newly begun financial year, banks were functioning and hundreds of people thronged their respective branches for transacting business. Similarly, people also queued up in front of ration shops to collect the relief supply and cash announced by the government. Police personnel in Mylapore and Alwarpet sent back people without masks waiting in lines at grocery stores and banks and warned the store staff to not let anyone in without a mask.
5. 11% Cardholders Get Cash on Day 1
Amid reports of violation of “personal distancing” norms in certain places of the State and the alleged involvement by members of the ruling AIADMK, the distribution of Rs. 1,000 cash and free rice, pulses, edible oil and sugar to ration cardholders began on Thursday. The assistance was being given to ration cardholders to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.
As public distribution system (PDS) shops opened in the morning, many places in Chennai had long queues with tokens not being distributed in the preceding days. A scene of the AIADMK members passing on tokens to ration cardholders in Virugambakkam did the rounds on social media. BJP’s State unit treasure S R Sekar wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to prevent ruling party men from distributing tokens.
