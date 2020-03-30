QChennai: State Tally Hits 50; Docs Offer Free Tele-Consultation
1. 10-Month-Old Among 8 Fresh Cases; State Tally Hits 50
Eight persons, including four from the same family and an infant, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said. All of them had come into contact with two Thai nationals who had also tested positive for the disease. This takes the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to 50.
A 29-year-old woman, identified as patient no 43 by the Health Department, who had come into contact with an earlier patient (case 26), who was admitted to Coimbatore ESI Hospital, had tested positive. Three others, who had come into contact with patient no 43, also tested positive for the infection. They include a 58-year-old woman (patient no 44); a 10-month-old boy (patient no 45); and a 51-year-old woman (patient no 46), all from Coimbatore, Dr Rajesh said. They were undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital, she added.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Every House to Be Tested Everyday in Nine Chennai Areas
People living in areas around COVID-19 positive patients have to wear face masks at all times, even when they are home, said city Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Sunday. However, due to growing concerns about the availability of masks, the Commissioner said, “This may create an unprecedented demand for masks. So we’d like to clarify that only those under quarantine and those who came into contact with people tested positive may need to wear them.”
So far, 15 cases have been reported in the city from nine localities: Arumbakkam, Purasawalkam, Virugambakkam, Saidapet, West Mambalam, Santhome, Alandur, Porur and Kotturpuram. As part of the new containment plan, special focus is on these nine areas.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Doctors to Offer Free Tele-Consultation
Following the Union government’s approval of the long-pending guidelines for telemedicine in the wake of COVID-19, the Telemedicine Society of India-Tamil Nadu Chapter (TSI-TN) has said that it will offer teleconsultation to patients free of cost until the situation improved.
With the lockdown due to COVID-19 affecting patients and doctors from reaching hospitals, K Ganapathy, past president, Telemedicine Society of India (TSI), said teleconsultation would not only be a boon for patients who are in need of consultation, but also prevent many of them from making unnecessary hospital visits.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Nearly 17,000 Arrested In Chennai for Not Staying Indoors
Despite repeated appeals, some people still don’t think the situation is scary enough and are roaming the streets. It’s cat and mouse game on the roads as people are seen taking to their heels on the seeing the police. The personnel manning the roads did catch some people and dealt with them. Left with no other choice, the police booked people coming out for no apparent reason and over the last four days around 14,000 cases had been registered and 17,000 persons have been arrested.
The fine collected from violators is Rs 4.8 lakh, police said. A police officer said the arrests could have been much more had they had booked everyone roaming on the streets without a valid reason.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Physical Distancing Goes for A Toss At Fish Markets
Due to non-availability of mutton, fish markets at Kasimedu, Chintadripet, Aminjikarai and Avadi witnessed large crowds on Sunday, despite the lockdown. Though people were seen wearing masks, they did not adhere to personal distancing and were seen jostling for space. “At Kasimedu, the crowds started as early as 7 am and buyers were there till noon. People were buying directly from the boats. Though fishing is not allowed now, boats sold fish from their stocks. These were kept in deep freeze on ice. However, prices were quite high due to the demand,” said a fish dealer.
Sources said that sellers at markets in Pattalam, Vanagaram and Kavankarai were told not to sell fish. The Marina Loop Road, a popular space for many in the city to buy fish, was also closed on both sides to prevent people from entering.
(Source: The Hindu)