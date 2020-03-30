QChennai: State Tally Hits 50; Docs Offer Free Tele-Consultation

Eight persons, including four from the same family and an infant, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said. All of them had come into contact with two Thai nationals who had also tested positive for the disease. This takes the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to 50.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as patient no 43 by the Health Department, who had come into contact with an earlier patient (case 26), who was admitted to Coimbatore ESI Hospital, had tested positive. Three others, who had come into contact with patient no 43, also tested positive for the infection. They include a 58-year-old woman (patient no 44); a 10-month-old boy (patient no 45); and a 51-year-old woman (patient no 46), all from Coimbatore, Dr Rajesh said. They were undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital, she added.

(Source: The Hindu)