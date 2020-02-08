QChennai: Stanley Hospital Skips Crucial nCoV Guidelines & More
1. Is Stanley Hospital Ready For nCoV Patients?
A rope tied across the hallway and a handwritten note attached to it sets the boundary for the isolation ward on the first floor of the six-storeyed New Tower Block of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. While the note declares it a “prohibited area”, a cross-section of doctors say the hospital missed out on crucial guidelines in ensuring infection control and safety of its own healthcare personnel when symptomatic patients started to come in.
The isolation ward now has four patients, including two Chinese nationals, under observation for symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), but the hospital was not prepared to handle them, said the doctors.
2. 80% of Cyber Crimes are Bank Frauds
Almost 80 per cent of cases in cybercrime division are related to revealing ATM passwords, OTPs and details of bank account, Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan said on Friday. “Fraudsters take advantage of our fear or desire to con us into falling prey. We are either scared that our bank account will be blocked or we want a loan approval without any verification,” he said.
The department is in need of a technology to identify and block fraudsters from conning people.
3. By Year End, City to Go Zero-Waste
The Chennai Corporation has drawn up a comprehensive programme for processing and disposing of the 5,000-plus tonnes of solid waste generated in the city every day, in a scientific manner. The Solid Waste Department of the civic body has come up with various initiatives like micro-composting, generating biogas, installing incinerators and using plastic waste as fuel for cement industries to dispose of wet and dry waste.
The various projects for disposing of waste have already begun, and are at different stages of implementation. A senior Corporation official, revealing the plans set into motion for managing solid waste, said the aim was to create a ‘zero percent garbage city’ by the year-end. The senior civic official said that as part of ‘zero percent garbage city’, both Pallikaranai and Kodungaiyur dumpyards, located on waterbodies, would be “shut down”, and the legacy waste also cleared by June next year.
4. Couple Tries to Exchange Rings At Sea, Wife Drowns
A romantic wedding anniversary celebration turned into a tragedy after the couple, despite warnings from the police, stepped into the sea to exchange rings, at Palavakkam beach early on Friday. While the woman drowned, her husband managed to escape. Friday was the second wedding anniversary for Vignesh and Veni Shaila, natives of Vellore.
The couple have a one-year-old son. While Veni was a nurse at the CMC in Vellore, Vignesh worked with a textile firm. They had come to Chennai to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They were staying at their friends house in Chennai.
5. HC Dismisses VCK Leader's Plea Challenging Poll Results
The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an election petition filed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan challenging the victory of his opponent N Murugumaran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by a margin of 87 votes from the Kattumannarkovil Assembly constituency in 2016.
Justice C V Karthikeyan also awarded costs of Rs 2,000 to Murugumaran. He pointed out that in the event of dismissal of an election petition, Section 119 of the Representation of the People Act of 1951 grants a discretion to the High Court to award payment of costs incurred by the returned candidate to contest the petition. Further Section 121 states that the costs should be awarded from the security deposit made by the election petitioner at the time of filing of the case.
