QChennai: Stanley Hospital Skips Crucial nCoV Guidelines & More

A rope tied across the hallway and a handwritten note attached to it sets the boundary for the isolation ward on the first floor of the six-storeyed New Tower Block of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. While the note declares it a “prohibited area”, a cross-section of doctors say the hospital missed out on crucial guidelines in ensuring infection control and safety of its own healthcare personnel when symptomatic patients started to come in.

The isolation ward now has four patients, including two Chinese nationals, under observation for symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), but the hospital was not prepared to handle them, said the doctors.

(Source: The Hindu)