QChennai: Docs Say Spitting in Public May Spread Infections & More

1. Watch Out! Spitting In Public Places Too Can Spread Infections
If there is something that people get to hear very often when airborne diseases pose a threat, it is the advice on coughing/sneezing hygiene and frequent handwashing. There is something else that gets very little or no emphasis — avoiding spitting in public. Like cough, spitting too, according to doctors and public health officials, can lead to spread of infections.
In a city like Chennai, people spitting on roads continues to be a common sight. Doctors and public health officials say that many spit on the road while travelling by two-wheelers, cars or buses, with no second thought about others on the road. When respiratory infectious diseases such as H1N1 influenza peaks in the State, and now, with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in China, the emphasis is largely on cough etiquette and hand hygiene. Spitting is most often the last thing to be emphasised.
2. Four Held for Cutting Cake With Machete
Ever since the video of rowdy Binu celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete went viral, others have started doing the same and continue to land in trouble. In the latest such incident, four persons were arrested on Wednesday and the rest were let off with a warning. The arrested were identified as S Akash (20) from Ekkaduthangal, M Madhan Naidu (21) from Ekkatuthangal, K Sathish (19) from Alandur and K Janakiraman (23) from Saidapet.
“In the early hours of February 7, we received an information around 20 youth were celebrating a birthday on the streets in Guindy. With loud music and slogans, two of them, Akash and Janakiraman, cut the cake with a machete. People in the areas informed the police and a patrol team rushed to the spot,” said inspector G Chandru, of Guindy police station.
3. NCB Officers Seize Over Half a Ton of Ganja
In a cinematic style, officers of Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Chennai, chased and seized a container lorry carrying over 660 kg of ganja near Ayakkaranpulam, Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district.
A Bruno, zonal director of NCB, said: “Based on specific information, a team of NCB officers mounted surveillance on the movement of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh. When we stopped a container lorry bearing a fake TN registration number near Ayakkaranpulam on Wednesday night, the driver did not stop. We chased the vehicle and intercepted it.” On checking the vehicle, officers found 661.5 kg of ganja concealed in 310 packets wrapped with brown adhesive tape in the containers.
4. Betting Racket Kingpin Claims He Bribed Cop
According to an internal report, the main accused in a cricket betting racket, Jay Milan Shah, has told senior police officials that Gunavarman, the then Vepery inspect had accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for not arresting him. Shah was arrested on February 8 on charges of placing bets for Caribbean Premier League 2019.
Ronak Chordia, who lost Rs 40 lakh, lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R Sudhakar. Based on the complaint, a special team raided Shah’s office at Osiyam Arcades on Hunters Road in Egmore. The raid was headed by then Vepery Inspector Gunavarman. Shah, who was later arrested, alleged that Rs93 lakh was seized from his office but the inspector showed only Rs 53 lakh as seized.
5. QR Code Scams on the Rise
With the explosion of smartphones and multiple modes of payment through apps on the rise, scamsters have found innovative methods to trick gullible consumers. The latest one is faking the popular Quick Response (QR) Codes to extract money fraudulently.
A software engineer in Thiruvanmiyur placed an advertisement to sell his washing machine. He was approached by a person posing as a buyer who offered Rs 16,000. After negotiating for a few minutes, the caller told him that he would send the cash online and asked him to scan a QR code, which he would send through WhatsApp. As soon as the QR code was scanned and the specified procedures followed, a sum of Rs. 32,000 was withdrawn from his account. Then the caller switched off his mobile phone and was unreachable thereafter.
