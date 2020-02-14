QChennai: Docs Say Spitting in Public May Spread Infections & More

If there is something that people get to hear very often when airborne diseases pose a threat, it is the advice on coughing/sneezing hygiene and frequent handwashing. There is something else that gets very little or no emphasis — avoiding spitting in public. Like cough, spitting too, according to doctors and public health officials, can lead to spread of infections.

In a city like Chennai, people spitting on roads continues to be a common sight. Doctors and public health officials say that many spit on the road while travelling by two-wheelers, cars or buses, with no second thought about others on the road. When respiratory infectious diseases such as H1N1 influenza peaks in the State, and now, with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in China, the emphasis is largely on cough etiquette and hand hygiene. Spitting is most often the last thing to be emphasised.

(Source: The Hindu)