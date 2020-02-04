QChennai: Alleged Scam in Group-IIA Exams; Light Rains Expected

The answer scripts of at least 42 candidates, who cleared Group-IIA Services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2017 and got into government service, were tampered with in moving vehicles. Crime Branch CID sources on Monday told that S Jayakumar of Chennai, the prime suspect in the Group-IV Services scam, played a key role in the Group-IIA Services examination 2017 scam too.

Unlike the evaporative ink used in Group IV exam, the racketeers back then wrote the answers for the candidates.

(Source: The Hindu)