QChennai: Alleged Scam in Group-IIA Exams; Light Rains Expected
1. Group-IIA Services Scripts Too Were Tampered With in Moving Vehicles
The answer scripts of at least 42 candidates, who cleared Group-IIA Services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2017 and got into government service, were tampered with in moving vehicles. Crime Branch CID sources on Monday told that S Jayakumar of Chennai, the prime suspect in the Group-IV Services scam, played a key role in the Group-IIA Services examination 2017 scam too.
Unlike the evaporative ink used in Group IV exam, the racketeers back then wrote the answers for the candidates.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Parts of South TN May Receive Light Rain
Some places in south coastal Tamil Nadu may get a break from dry weather conditions and receive light rain over the next two days. In other parts of the State, nights are likely to be warm and the day temperature may be slightly above normal for February, according to meteorological department.
The presence of an easterly trough is likely to bring light rain in south coastal parts of the State, including Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari, officials added. Though it is winter officially till the month-end, nights are warm in places such as Chennai and days are slightly hotter than usual.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Five of 15 Convicts Get Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor in Chennai
Five of the 15 convicts in the gang rape case of a child in Chennai’s Ayanavaram were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court on Monday, 3 February. Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, Judge RN Manjula of the court for trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act also sentenced the other 10 convicts to varying terms of imprisonment.
Of the five awarded life term, four are to remain in prison till death. One of the convicts has been sentenced to a seven-year prison term, while the other nine have been sentenced to five years of rigorous Imprisonment.
Read the full story here.
4. Tamil Nadu Minister Turns Boxer, Punches His Way to ‘Victory’
Tamil Nadu politics is never short of action. The latest to join the bandwagon is state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, whose boxing video is going viral on social media platforms. At a prize distribution ceremony for a state-level boxing championship at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Jayakumar took everyone by surprise when he decided to enter the ring and exhibit his boxing skills.
Jayakumar, who claims to know how to box, attempted to emulate the full-crouch, semi-crouch stance and other punching techniques in a sequence that lasted close to a minute. To avoid any incoming punches, the coach was forced to get into full defensive mode by putting his hands protectively in front of his face.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Student Who Returned From China Admitted in Isolation Ward at Villupuram
A medical student who returned from China with fever and sore throat has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam here. A senior hospital official said that the student had reached Villupuram on Sunday night. She checked in at the hospital with fever and sore throat and had been admitted to the isolation ward.
The student’s condition was stable and she was being closely monitored, sources said. “Samples have been taken and sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai for testing for coronavirus. We have alerted the District Collector and the Directorate of Health Services,” the official said.
(Source: The Hindu)
