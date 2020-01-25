QChennai: TN Rolls Out Ration Card Portability, And More
1. Tamil Nadu Rolls Out Ration Card Portability
Ahead of the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme expected to be rolled out by the BJP government at the Centre in June, the Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative approval for the implementation of intra-State portability of ration cards.
The scheme enables ration cardholders to purchase foodgrain from any fair price shop in the State. The intra-state portability would be introduced in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts on a pilot basis and then be rolled out across the State, a G O issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Undisclosed Income of Rs 532 Crore Unearthed
The Income Tax department carried out searches at 64 places in properties belonging to an educational institution, which resulted in detection of undisclosed income of Rs 532 crore. The search and survey carried out across the state over three days also resulted in seizure of around Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash.
While, Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax (Media & Technical Policy) and also official spokesperson of CBDT did not name the group, officials said that the educational group was searched. “The group has admitted to undisclosed income of Rs 532 crore. The searches have temporarily concluded and further investigations are,” a statement from I-T department said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Court Orders Fresh Nadigar Sangam Polls Within 3 Months
The Madras High Court on Friday declared as null and void the elections held on June 23 for the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam, and ordered fresh elections within three months after a complete overhaul of the voters’ list. Justice K Kalyanasundaram delivered the verdict on a batch of cases filed both in favour and against the elections held last year.
He appointed former High Court judge B Gokuldas as an election officer, entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the election of new office-bearers. “Fresh voters’ list shall be prepared after verification, and the same shall be notified. Fresh election notification shall also be issued as per bylaws,” the judge said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Guard Who Foiled Robbery Beaten to Death
A security guard of an under construction toll plaza, on the Outer Ring Road in Nemelichery near Avadi, was beaten to death after he intervened to foil a robbery, on Thursday night. Police said that the unidentified gang had previously attacked at least four people and were trying to rob a lorry driver near the toll plaza when the security guard intervened.
The deceased, identified as Venkatesan (50) of Prakash Nagar in Thirunindraoor, was on night duty on Thursday at the site. “Venkatesan saw four men, on two motorbikes, attacking a lorry driver, identified as Shivakumar. Immediately, he rushed to the driver’s rescue and two men from the gang allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot,” police said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. NGO Alleges Scam in PDS Procurement
The non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam has alleged a scam in the procurement of goods for the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tamil Nadu which, according to it, has resulted in the loss of around Rs 1,500 crore to the exchequer. In a detailed statement issued on Friday, the organisation said that the tender conditions for supplying sugar, palmolein and dal were altered to favour a particular group of companies and the items were procured at an inflated price than the market price.
The organisation has also petitioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this regard. Citing information it has gathered, the organisation said that the three products were bought at a price as high as Rs 28.5 per kg. According to Arappor Iyakkam, sugar was bought at Rs 9.65 per kg higher than the market price, palmolein by Rs 17.6 per kg, and dal by Rs 28.5 per kg.
(Source: The Hindu)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )