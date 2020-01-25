QChennai: TN Rolls Out Ration Card Portability, And More

Ahead of the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme expected to be rolled out by the BJP government at the Centre in June, the Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative approval for the implementation of intra-State portability of ration cards.

The scheme enables ration cardholders to purchase foodgrain from any fair price shop in the State. The intra-state portability would be introduced in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts on a pilot basis and then be rolled out across the State, a G O issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department said.

(Source: The Hindu)