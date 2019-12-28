QChennai: Rajnath Cancels After Furore Over #MeToo Accused & More

SRM Institute of Science and Technology's decision to confer an honorary doctorate to Vairamuthu during its annual convocation ceremony had invited much flak on social media. It has now been learnt that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the Chief Guest at the event, has cancelled his participation.

According to sources, the institute’s convocation will take place on the announced date, but with another set of guests. However, on Thursday evening, controversy broke around the invitation since Vairamuthu has been accused by around seven women in the MeToo movement.

