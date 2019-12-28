QChennai: Rajnath Cancels After Furore Over #MeToo Accused & More
1. Rajnath Cancels Varsity Visit After Furore Over #MeToo Accused
SRM Institute of Science and Technology's decision to confer an honorary doctorate to Vairamuthu during its annual convocation ceremony had invited much flak on social media. It has now been learnt that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the Chief Guest at the event, has cancelled his participation.
According to sources, the institute’s convocation will take place on the announced date, but with another set of guests. However, on Thursday evening, controversy broke around the invitation since Vairamuthu has been accused by around seven women in the MeToo movement.
2. Ex-Supreme Court Judge S Mohan Passes Away
Former Supreme Court judge Dr S Mohan passed away at a private hospital in the city after a brief illness on Friday. He was 89 and is survived by his son Gouthaman and daughter Sumathi Subramanian. Born in 1930 at Udamalapet in Coimbatore district, Mohan graduated from the Presidency College.
After holding several top positions, he went on to become the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in 1989. He was also the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and was then elevated as a Supreme Court judge in 1991. After retiring as Supreme Court judge, Mohan was last holding the post of Chairman National Cyber Safety and Security Standards. His final rites will be performed on Sunday.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Coimbatore Child Rape Case: POCSO Court Sentences Accused Santhosh Kumar to Death
A special court in Coimbatore, set up to hear POCSO cases, awarded the death penalty to 34-year-old Santosh Kumar, accused of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Coimbatore in March this year. Following the release of the forensic report a day prior to the verdict which showed evidence of a second rapist, the POCSO court also ordered further investigation under Section 173 of CrPC.
The verdict in the case, delivered around 3:15 pm on Friday by Mahila Court judge Radhika, read that Santosh Kumar be hanged to death for murdering the victim. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Train Bookings Drop 50 Percent Over Protests
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests have seen over 50 percent drop in train ticket bookings, especially in metro cities, in the past few days. Tourist bookings have also been affected.
Travel in general and train travel in particular has been affected by the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Online train ticket discovery and booking engine Confirmtkt has witnessed close to 60 percent decline in travel bookings since the protests started in different cities. Bookings in the last few days have fallen to 28 lakh from 68 lakh in the year-ago period. The decline is clearly evident in metro cities and some of the other cities that saw massive protests.
(Source: Deccan Chronicle)
5. Pawnbroker Nets Rs 2 Crore in Deepavali Chit Fund Fraud
Over 150 villagers were duped of Rs 2 crore in a Deepavali chit fund fraud by a pawnbroker in Chengalpettu. The 48-year-old pawnbroker who promised gold and grocery coupons for villagers allegedly escaped on Thursday with the money he collected from more than 150 people. Police said Ramdev, from Rajasthan, was running a pawn brokerage office at Pudur near Madurantakam for the last five years.
On Thursday evening, people went to his office. Upon finding it closed, some reached his house at Melavalampattam. To their shock, that house was also locked and locals said Ramdev left on Wednesday night along with his family. Around 150 persons lodged a complaint with Padalam police, who directed them to lodge a complaint at the Economic Offences Wing in the office of Kancheepuram SP.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
