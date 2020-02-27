QChennai: Rajinikanth Slams Centre Over Delhi Violence & More
1. Rajinikanth Criticises Govt for Failing to Address Delhi Violence
Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that has left 24 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist. The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.
“Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the central government,” PTI reported him as saying. The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.
2. NCB Seizes 308 Kg of Ganja Sourced from AP
In the third seizure of ganja by the Narcotics Control Bureau this month, the sleuths seized 308 kg of the contraband from a truck coming from Andhra Pradesh and arrested two persons on Tuesday night. Based on specific information, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai zone, intercepted the truck near Karanodai Toll Plaza, Chennai, coming from Andhra Pradesh.
The NCB team, on checking the truck, found the ganja concealed in 12 plastic gunny bags and covered with 810 boxes of photocopiers. Following the seizure, two persons namely Maruthu Pandi (42) and Andi D (30), both residents of Madurai, were apprehended at the spot. On enquiry, it was revealed that the narcotic substance was sourced from near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and was destined to Madurai for further distribution.
(Source: DTNext)
3. HC Decides Ownership of Temple Property Using Chola Inscriptions
The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of Adheepureeswarar temple at Keezhakasakudi village in Karaikkal taluk of Puducherry in claiming title over huge tracts of immovable properties situated around it. It relied solely upon epigraphs on the walls of the temple, dating back to 1174 and 1227 CE, to prove that the valuable lands had actually been donated to it by the then Chola kings.
Justice S M Subramaniam dismissed an appeal suit filed by Balkis Natchiar and her family members who claimed title over the properties on the basis of a partition deed reportedly executed between their ancestors during the French rule of Puducherry in 1961 and a patta issued by the revenue officials in recent years. The judge said, “Neither the partition deed nor the patta would be sufficient to prove title.”
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Raw Sewage Discharge into Cooum Continues
Even as the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the desilting work at the Cooum river, untreated sewage still continues to be drained into the river from residential areas and industries polluting the waterbody. The PWD officials point out that many plans under the Cooum restoration project like setting up Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and plugging sewage are yet to be started, and that unless they are completed, all their efforts would go in vain.
“We have cleaned the garbage in the river, but still the sewage is being let into the river. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has the responsibility to stop sewage entering into the river by setting up Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the waterbody,” said S Kavitha, Assistant Engineer, PWD.
(Source: DTNext)
5. Corporation Hospitals In for Upgrade
The Chennai Corporation will start a project for branding its hospitals, giving them a unique name, logo and design to attract more beneficiaries. As many as 181 facilities, including 21 standalone dispensaries, are expected to get a makeover. A meeting of senior officials of the Corporation’s Health Department was held on Tuesday to discuss the proposal for branding the 181 facilities.
“We want to bring Chennai Corporation hospitals on a par with other hospitals. We will have a common logo, with standardisation of services,” said an official. The initiative of branding Chennai Corporation hospitals is expected to improve services in 140 urban primary health centres.
(Source: The Hindu)
