QChennai: Rajini Clarifies He Won’t Contest Polls; NPR Put On Hold

It has been been more than two years since Rajinikanth made an ambiguous announcement about his entry into politics and on Thursday, 12 March, all eyes were fixed on the star to make a ‘significant political announcement.’ Biggest takeaway you ask? Well, the actor has clarified that he does not intend to contest in polls and does not eye any position of power that includes the chief minister’s chair. He, however, will continue to head the party.

He explained how he has “never been interested to be a chief minister.” He added that the person who will be chosen to be head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”

