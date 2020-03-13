QChennai: Rajini Clarifies He Won’t Contest Polls; NPR Put On Hold
1. ‘Never Thought of CM’s Post, Will Always Be Party Head’: Rajinikanth
It has been been more than two years since Rajinikanth made an ambiguous announcement about his entry into politics and on Thursday, 12 March, all eyes were fixed on the star to make a ‘significant political announcement.’ Biggest takeaway you ask? Well, the actor has clarified that he does not intend to contest in polls and does not eye any position of power that includes the chief minister’s chair. He, however, will continue to head the party.
He explained how he has “never been interested to be a chief minister.” He added that the person who will be chosen to be head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”
Read the full story here.
2. TN Puts NPR On Hold, Says Centre Has Not Responded On Concerns
The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 12 March, said it has put on hold the National Population Register exercise, saying the Central government has not responded to its concerns over some new features. Chief Minister K Palaniswami had written to the Centre seeking appropriate amendments to the provisions to allay the fears of minority communities, especially Muslims, over queries like Aadhaar and details of parents and the Centre was yet to respond.
Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said AIADMK is the second ally of BJP to raise concerns over NPR after the Assembly in NDA-ruled Bihar passed an unanimous resolution that it would be carried out strictly according to the 2010 format.
Read the full story here.
3. I-T Department Visits Actor Vijay's Residence Again, Denies That It Is a Raid
Over a month after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at actor Vijay's residence in connection to his earnings from his latest release ‘Bigil’, officials from the department were seen in the actor's Neelankarai property once again on Thursday. But even as speculation of another search arose, department officials clarified to TNM that they were merely there to remove 'Prohibition order'.
Sources in the I-T department said, “This is not a raid or search. During the search last month, we sealed certain rooms, draws and lockers. We are in the process of removing the seal.”
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Contractors Association Alleges Extortion by Functionaries of Political Parties
The Corporation of Chennai Contractors Welfare Association, having around 300 members, on Thursday, submitted a petition to the corporation commissioner alleging that some members of political parties were interfering in their night-time works.
The contractors said they are forced to carry out certain works at night due to the traffic issues during the day. However, members of various political parties obstruct ongoing works and demand money. Members of both ‘ruling and opposition parties’ don’t allow road works at night, the petition said, adding that it causes delay in the ongoing road improvement works as hot mix concrete has to be laid within an hour of it arriving at the worksite.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. 360 New Vendors to Be Given Space on Marina to Set up Shop
The Chennai Corporation has decided to permit new vendors to start businesses on Marina beach, and distribute smart carts to them. According to a press release, the civic body has proposed to purchase 900 smart carts for businesses on the beach. Vendors getting the carts will be classified into two categories.
At least 60% of the 900 carts will be allotted to the existing vendors on the beach. A total of 360 smart carts will be distributed to new applicants. According to data compiled by Chennai Corporation a few years ago, the number of illegal vendors on the Marina was more than 2,500. Former Chennai Corporation Councillor S Mangala Raj said that permission for new vendors would lead to more pollution on the beach.
(Source: The Hindu)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )