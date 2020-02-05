QChennai: TN Scraps Public Exams for Classes 5 and 8 & More

In a move that will bring cheer and relief to thousands of students across the state, the government of Tamil Nadu has struck down its order introducing public exams for classes 5 and 8. This announcement cancels the public exams that were scheduled to be held this March-April across the state.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan made the statement on Tuesday, 4 February, cancelling the earlier government order (GO). Sengottaiyan also said that the schools will continue to follow the existing system of examination and evaluation for the students in classes 5 and 8.

Read the full story here.