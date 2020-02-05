QChennai: TN Scraps Public Exams for Classes 5 and 8 & More
1. Students Relieved as TN Scraps Public Exams for Classes 5 and 8
In a move that will bring cheer and relief to thousands of students across the state, the government of Tamil Nadu has struck down its order introducing public exams for classes 5 and 8. This announcement cancels the public exams that were scheduled to be held this March-April across the state.
Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan made the statement on Tuesday, 4 February, cancelling the earlier government order (GO). Sengottaiyan also said that the schools will continue to follow the existing system of examination and evaluation for the students in classes 5 and 8.
Read the full story here.
2. Rajinikanth Summoned by One-Member Commission Probing Tuticorin Firing Incident
The single-judge commission probing the police firing on 13 civilians in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi has summoned actor-politician Rajinikanth for questioning. Rajinikanth, who visited people who had been shot and injured in the police firing during anti-Sterlite protests, claimed that “anti-social elements and toxic germs had infiltrated” the agitation. His comments, which came after the shocking death of 13 civilians, was slammed for its insensitivity and lack of evidence.
Vadivel Murugan, the counsel for the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan probe committee, confirmed that the actor had been summoned in light of his remarks to the press on the infiltration of the protests by anti-social elements. The actor has been asked to appear before the commission on 25 February.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Rivals Question DMK’s Confidence After Stalin Hires Prashant Kishor’s Firm
M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has become the latest political outfit to seal a pact with political strategist Prashant Kishor-led consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) ahead of next year’s state Assembly polls. While the DMK leadership believes that collaboration with Kishor’s firm would ensure them an emphatic victory in the 2021 elections, rival-parties and political commentators have a slightly different view.
The official confirmation has put an end to speculations around DMK approaching Kishor’s political advocacy group after the party had a fallout with former strategist Sunil Konelelu in November 2019.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Hindu Makkal Katchi Files Complaint Against Yogi Babu's 'Cocktail' for Murugan Poster
The Hindu Makkal Katchi has filed a complaint against actor Yogi Babu for the poster of his upcoming film titled Cocktail. The actor is dressed like Lord Murugan in the poster, but instead of the peacock that’s usually seen behind the god, it is an unusually large sized cockatoo. Yogi strikes a pose with one hand on the hip and another in the pose of giving a blessing.
In their complaint addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) and Central Board of Film Certification, the Hindu Makkal Katchi has asked for the film’s poster and teaser to be banned because it has “depicted lord Murugan in a bad light and has thus hurt Hindu sentiments.”
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Three Snatching Incidents Reported Within an Hour in Chennai
Despite more CCTVs being installed to reduce incidents like chain and mobile snatching, there is no end to the menace. Three such incidents were reported from city outskirts on Monday night and it is suspected that the same bike-borne duo were involved in all of them. One of them was arrested and search is on for others. In the first incident, T Manoj Kumar (30) of Ambigai Nagar at Ayyapakkam was talking on the mobile phone near the compound wall. A man jumped the wall and snatched his phone.
In the second incident, P Menaga (29) of Annanur, near Ambattur was feeding her one-year-old baby in the hall, when a man entered the house and snatched her six-sovereign chain around 10.30 pm, police said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)