QChennai: Cops Lathicharge CAA Protesters; Woman Stabbed

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have come out on the streets in various parts of Chennai after cops lathicharged protesters at at the city’s Old Washermanpet area on 14 February. Protests continued overnight at key location including, Trichy, Pondicherry, Coimbatore, Madurai, Sivagangai, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupur and Erode with people demanding the release of those who have been detained and also condemning the lathi charge by the Chennai Police.

Earlier during the day, the police allegedly lathicharged protesters to remove them and clear the area as they refused to budge. Some of the protesters were also detained. Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stonepelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

