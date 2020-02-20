QChennai: 20,000 Protest Against CAA; Mishap on Film Set Kills 3
1. Over 20,000 Demand TN Assembly Pass Resolution Against CAA, NRC
Over 20,000 people marched along the Walajah road on Wednesday, 19 February, near the Secretariat, demanding that the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and other political organisations from laying siege to the Secretariat. Leaders of the groups organising the protest had instructed all of them to carry only the national flag. Elaborate security arrangements were made and over 1000 police personnel were deployed all over the Walajah road, Mount road and Triplicane high road. Three temporary police booths were installed and drones were used to monitor the situation.
2. 3 Dead, 9 Injured in Mishap on Set of Kamal Haasan Film in Chennai
Three people were killed and nine more were injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2' in Chennai on Wednesday, 19 February, police said, according to PTI. Madhu, the personal assistant to Shankar Shanmugham, the director of the film, Assistant Director Krishna and a staffer called Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident, ANI reported.
The injured people have been shifted to a hospital, according to the report. The accident took at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed. Meanwhile, Haasan, who was on the spot, was unharmed, film industry sources said.
3. Long Security Queues at Chennai Airport Irk Passengers
Air passengers flying out of Chennai airport are irked as they have had to wait for long periods during security checks in both domestic and international terminals. Every day, nearly 30,000-40,000 passengers travel through this airport and many of them say the terminals are choked during peak hours; as a result of this, they have to wait from anywhere between half hour to 45 minutes at times.
Jeyanthi S, a resident of the city who recently travelled to Hyderabad says, she had to wait to for nearly half hour to finish her security check. Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, the terminal capacity is almost saturated and with the limited space, it is quite a challenge to fix this problem immediately.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Rajinikanth Features in ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’ Motion Poster
Adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls took to social media to unveil a motion poster of an upcoming episode featuring Indian star Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth will be featuring on one of the episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
While sharing the poster Bear Grylls wrote, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”
5. Ship With 19 Chinese Crew Quarantined at Chennai Port
Chennai Port has been put under high alert after port officials quarantined a Panama flagship bulk carrier - MV Magnate, after two members of the crew showed symptoms of fever. The ship has a total of 19 Chinese crew. The vessel was later allowed into the port after both their samples, sent to Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine, tested negative for the virus.
“The ship will be allowed for unloading operations in adherence with government guidelines for safe port operations. However, landing permit of the Chinese crew is not allowed according to regulations that are in place,” a release stated. Port Health Officer Dr S Senthilnathan said that the ship will be allowed to resume duties in the port during their stay for the next two and a half days.
(Source: The New Indian Express)