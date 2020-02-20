QChennai: 20,000 Protest Against CAA; Mishap on Film Set Kills 3

Over 20,000 people marched along the Walajah road on Wednesday, 19 February, near the Secretariat, demanding that the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and other political organisations from laying siege to the Secretariat. Leaders of the groups organising the protest had instructed all of them to carry only the national flag. Elaborate security arrangements were made and over 1000 police personnel were deployed all over the Walajah road, Mount road and Triplicane high road. Three temporary police booths were installed and drones were used to monitor the situation.

