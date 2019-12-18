QChennai: Police Enter Madras Varsity; Kamal Slams AIADMK
1. Anti-CAA Protests: Police Enter Madras University
In solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU, students of Madras University in Chennai had been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act since Monday, 16 December. On Tuesday, as they continued protests, police entered the campus.
Tension between the students and police escalated late evening when students from colleges affiliated to Madras University were denied entry into its campus and not allowed to join in the protest. Police is said to have tightened security around the campus after over 100 students from other parts of the city had joined the protest.
2. Anna University May Bifurcate
Nealy four decades after Anna University was set up, it is at the cusp of breaking into two, in order to earn the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status. While one part will earn the IoE status, the other will continue to provide affiliations to colleges across the State. The government has decided to constitute a high-level committee comprising State ministers to study its bifurcation into Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University.
Ironically, the committee to overlook the higher education institution’s division does not have even one academician. An IoE will not be able to offer affiliations to other colleges, therefore the government has decided to split the varsity.
3. Kamal Haasan Slams AIADMK on CAA Row
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday, 17 December, slammed the Centre and Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said his party is opposed to the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.
The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said. On 16 December, the day Chennai erupted in protests against the CAA, Kamal Haasan's political party had appealed to the Supreme Court to stall the CAA. A circular that was shared on Twitter also mentioned that every possible legal recourse would be taken to put an end to the Act.
4. Onion Prices Shoot Up Again After a Short Dip
Onion prices have once again jumped to Rs 100 -120 per kg in retail after a brief dip. Traders said this is due to reduced arrival from Andhra. For the last four days, 50 kg of onion cost traders an extra Rs 1,000 because of shortage and constant high demand. Traders at Koyambedu wholesale market said instead of 55 trucks carrying onions from Andhra, only 35 arrived on Monday.
“Supply of onion still has not stabilised. We get insufficient loads from Solapur, but the demand is still high. Because, onions from Andhra are third grade ones which cost cheaper. A dearth of this affects overall cost,” said Abdul Khader, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association.
5. 'There's Nothing Called a Natural Game': Rishabh Pant Post Chennai ODI
Often accused of not putting enough premium on his wicket, rising Indian batsman Rishabh Pant says he has now understood that there is no concept of "natural game" in international cricket where one has to play according to the situation.
Pant's reckless strokeplay at crucial junctures, leading to soft dismissals, as well as poor work behind the stumps have been the talking points and a matter of concern for the Indian team. But the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi finally came good and struck his maiden ODI half century, albeit in a losing cause, in the first one-dayer against West Indies here. Pant said he is constantly trying to improve his game.
