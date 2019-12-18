QChennai: Police Enter Madras Varsity; Kamal Slams AIADMK

In solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU, students of Madras University in Chennai had been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act since Monday, 16 December. On Tuesday, as they continued protests, police entered the campus.

Tension between the students and police escalated late evening when students from colleges affiliated to Madras University were denied entry into its campus and not allowed to join in the protest. Police is said to have tightened security around the campus after over 100 students from other parts of the city had joined the protest.

