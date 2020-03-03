QChennai: Strike by Water Packaging Units Continues & More
1. Bubble-Tops Running Dry as Strike Continues
Around 1,800 licensed units supplying packaged drinking water across Tamil Nadu continued their strike for the fifth day on Monday. “We were expecting to meet Municipal Minister SP Velumani on Monday, but could not. We will now meet him after the Madras High Court’s second hearing of the case on Tuesday. We are hopeful that the government will provide licenses to all the units,” said Saravanan from the Greater Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.
A Shakespeare, the president of the association, said a few illegal units without certification were filling water and selling them. He warned the public against buying through such sources. Meanwhile, a lot of areas in the city, including Kodambakkam, Triplicane, Koyambedu, Royapettah and Perambur, are reeling under water crisis.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Chennai Corporation to Put up Firewall to Safeguard Data
Chennai Corporation will get an advanced version of a firewall for its web portal, to protect residents’ data from external attacks and hackers. Birth and death certificate data and bank account-related information of residents are sensitive and crucial for delivery of civic services online.
The Corporation has floated tenders and the work order is expected to be issued in a few days. According to a senior official, the firewall will be in place 15 days after the issuance of work order. Starting April, the data of residents will get advanced protection. At present, the Corporation offers various online related services. The existing birth and death database, Greater Chennai Corporation web portal (www.chennai corporation.gov.in), application server of various online services of GCC are all hosted at the existing GCC server room.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Fake Post Claims Coimbatore Restaurant Run by Muslims Sells Drug-Laced Food to Hindus
There is no dearth of fake news being spread on social media. While some are done with an intent to spread misinformation, some are politically motivated, others are simply to create communal divides. A recent tweet that went viral on Twitter had pictures of a man serving biriyani followed by pictures of medicines.
The accompanying text by Twitter user RD Singh (@RD_BANA) was Islamophobic and false in nature, spreading misinformation that a shop in Coimbatore was serving separate biriyani to Hindus laced with drugs that would make one impotent.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Plan Afoot to Host Night Safari at Vandalur Zoo
If all goes well, Arignar Anna Zoological Park or Vandalur Zoo, as it is known widely, will probably be the only zoo in the country to host a night safari, wherein wildlife enthusiasts and visitors will be able watch the animals at night. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting of Ministers and officials in the Secretariat on Monday to discuss the proposal.
The idea for a night safari at Vandalur Zoo was mooted in January 2007 and it was formally announced in the Assembly a year later. Though some concrete steps were taken from 2010 towards realising the project by laying some roads and going ahead with some construction on the campus, the project was eventually deferred in 2011 for want of funds.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. ‘Mahasabha Leader Held for Sexual Assault’
The Kilpauk all-women police on Sunday arrested Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, president of All India Hindu Mahasabha on sexual harassment charges. A complaint was filed in January by an ex-member of the party’s women’s wing. Police said, “Srikandan had been harassing the victim for the past one year to marry him, and even harassed her sexually.
She had quit the party in November, but the accused often threatened the victim’s brother claiming to foulmouth her if she refused to marry him.” The accused was booked under IPC sections 294B, 534A, 506(1), 509.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
