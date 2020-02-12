QChennai: 80-Yr-Old Seeks Divorce; Vehicular Pollution Rivals NCR

Justice S Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court was taken aback on Tuesday when a case seeking divorce for an 80-year-old ex-serviceman was listed before him. Surprised at the octogenarian being adamant on obtaining divorce from his estranged wife, with whom he had got married in 1970 and from whom he had separated in 1982, the judge initially wanted to know whether there was any possibility for reunification.

When he was told that the aged man from Tiruvannamalai was very particular about getting his marriage nullified, the judge simply admitted the case and ordered notices to the appellant’s wife, now 70 and a mother of three, and a person with whom she reportedly had an illicit affair. Expressing dismay over the rise in marital discord cases, the judge said ego was the prime reason for the rising instances of broken marriages.

(Source: The Hindu)