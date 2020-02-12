QChennai: 80-Yr-Old Seeks Divorce; Vehicular Pollution Rivals NCR
1. Octogenarian Moves High Court Seeking Divorce
Justice S Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court was taken aback on Tuesday when a case seeking divorce for an 80-year-old ex-serviceman was listed before him. Surprised at the octogenarian being adamant on obtaining divorce from his estranged wife, with whom he had got married in 1970 and from whom he had separated in 1982, the judge initially wanted to know whether there was any possibility for reunification.
When he was told that the aged man from Tiruvannamalai was very particular about getting his marriage nullified, the judge simply admitted the case and ordered notices to the appellant’s wife, now 70 and a mother of three, and a person with whom she reportedly had an illicit affair. Expressing dismay over the rise in marital discord cases, the judge said ego was the prime reason for the rising instances of broken marriages.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Chennai Vehicles Pollute Nearly As Much as Delhi's
If Delhi’s pollution data scares you, you should also be equally informed and alarmed about the air quality in Chennai. Chennai has the second-worst record of vehicular pollution in India after Delhi, generating 3,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per day, a primary greenhouse gas, according to Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
This was revealed from the data compiled and analysed by CSE, a research organisation, which published a study report titled ‘The Urban Commute’, which ranked 14 Indian cities. Besides CO2, Chennai generates over 1,000 kg of particulate emission load per day and 12,000 kg of nitrogen dioxide per day from urban commuting, which again are second and fourth-worst in the country.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Eradicate Polythene Bags Near Places of Worship, HC Tells Govt
The Madras High Court on Tuesday impressed upon the need to eradicate use of polythene bags by vendors outside temples, churches and dargahs. The court suggested that traders should be sensitised to the harmful effects of plastic and be encouraged to sell their goods in reusable handwoven baskets.
Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha gave the suggestion to Additional Advocate General (AAG) P H Arvindh Pandian, who assured the court that he would take earnest steps to get a circular issued, at the earliest, to the executive officers of all temples under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. On 8 January, the Bench directed the State government to list the steps taken by it to implement a complete ban on all kinds of plastic products and not just single-use plastics. It also wanted government officials to act tough against all those who were continuing to use the already banned ‘use and throw’ plastic products.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. HC Asks for Report on Steps Taken to Prevent Viral Diseases
Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed report on steps taken to prevent the spread of viral diseases in the State, including coronavirus and dengue. The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order while hearing a plea moved by advocate AP Suryaprakasam who sought for constituting an expert committee by the government in preventing the spreading of diseases.
The bench said, “Let an appropriate affidavit be filed informing as to what steps have been taken for implementing the plan for taking preventive steps against the spread of viral diseases.” The petitioner referred to the SARS outbreak in 2003, killing 777 people, H1N1 that infected more than 2 billion, and the Ebola outbreak that killed nearly 11,000 in the affidavit.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Make Karaikal Protected Agricultural Zone: AIADMK
The local unit of the AIADMK urged the government to declare Karaikal region a protected agriculture zone. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party floor leader A Anbalagan said the Tamil Nadu government had announced its decision to declare the Cauvery delta region as a protected agriculture zone.
The Karaikal region is also part of the Cauvery delta. The decision to declare Karaikal as a protected zone would help prevent the region from getting exposed to major projects causing environmental degradation, he said. The AIADMK leader also criticised Minister for Public Works A Namassivayam for his remarks that Opposition leader N Rangasamy had failed to fulfil his constitutional responsibility. Rangasamy, the former chief minister, had on several occasions pointed out the failures of Congress government, Anbalagan said.
(Source: The Hindu)
