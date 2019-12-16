QChennai: Northeast Residents Protest CAA, Bumpy Start for FASTag
1. Residents from Northeastern States Stage Protests Against CAA At Marina
Around 500 people from Northeastern states gathered at Marina on Sunday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, city police have barred people from gathering at Marina without permission volunteered to transport them to Valluvar Kottam in hired vehicles.
They were taken there and persuaded to disperse. Since the protesters did not seek permission, police advised them to get due permission to hold the protest at Valluvar Kottam on another day.
A police officer said the protesters did not know the procedure. They were not aware that protests were not permitted on Marina. Police moved the crowd keeping in mind the cricket match between West Indies and India at Chepauk.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Bumpy Beginnings for FASTag in State
Traffic slowed down considerably at several toll plazas across the State with the implementation of FASTag from Sunday. Since cash lanes were trying to clear more than they usually do, motorists had to wait for a longer time than usual. At some plazas, FASTag lanes looked empty, while cash lanes had long lines.
Toll plaza staff said that a major issue they faced was vehicles with RFID tags lacking monetary balance entering FASTag lanes and blocking the way for other motorists.
The State has 48 plazas with 482 lanes under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) control and 37 percent of vehicles using the plazas have tags. The wait for cards applied online is another issue many motorists faced. NHAI officials said that plazas at Paranur, Vanagaram, Vaniyambadi and Kappalur were being watched specially due to complaints of pile-up of vehicles.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. TNSEB Admits to Skipping Social Impact Audits Before Eviction
Apart from losing their residences and source of livelihood, people who are evicted also lose their rightful compensation, because Social Impact Assessment (SIA), as mandated by law, is not conducted before evictions.
Though evictions happen in Chennai throughout the year, the recent one being in Koyambedu, as per records of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, the SIA has been conducted on evictions in only Pallavaram Salai and Navalur Neduncheziyan Nagar. People were evicted from 39 settlements under Cooum River Restoration Trust (CRRT) project, says TNSCB data. However, activists say nearly 70 settlements were evicted during Chennai floods and for other projects.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Woman Delivers Baby at Egmore Railway Station
A pregnant passenger from Andhra Pradesh delivered a baby at the Chennai Egmore railway station early on Saturday. The baby and mother were later admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore.
A senior official of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said Venkatesh, a resident of a village near Renigunta from Andhra Pradesh, had brought his wife Ramya, 25, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, for attending an interview in the city. After completing the interview the couple had gone to Egmore railway station on Friday night to return to their native place.
However, the passengers were informed that their train had been delayed and it would leave on Saturday morning. The couple decided to sleep on the platform of the railway station to board the early morning train.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. 55% Clinical Establishments in Ambattur Unregistered
Registration status of 55 percent of clinical establishments under Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018, in Ambattur zone is not known, an RTI reply to a resident, showed. Last year, the State government enacted the law which mandated every hospital, clinic and laboratory to register with the health department.
Information provided to B Ramesh of Ambattur by Zonal Medical Officer, Ambattur, Greater Chennai Corporation, revealed that among 49 clinical establishments, both private and government, registration status of only 27 is known.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
