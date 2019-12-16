QChennai: Northeast Residents Protest CAA, Bumpy Start for FASTag

Around 500 people from Northeastern states gathered at Marina on Sunday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, city police have barred people from gathering at Marina without permission volunteered to transport them to Valluvar Kottam in hired vehicles.

They were taken there and persuaded to disperse. Since the protesters did not seek permission, police advised them to get due permission to hold the protest at Valluvar Kottam on another day.

A police officer said the protesters did not know the procedure. They were not aware that protests were not permitted on Marina. Police moved the crowd keeping in mind the cricket match between West Indies and India at Chepauk.

(Source: The New Indian Express)