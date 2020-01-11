QChennai: Dual Citizenship for Tamil Refugees Unlikely & More

The ongoing political discourse in Tamil Nadu seeking dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees is unlikely to lead to any major change in the Citizenship Act. The debate on the issue has been revived following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the campaign by the DMK-led opposition that it discriminates against Sri Lankan Tamils apart from Muslims. The ruling AIADMK has already petitioned Home Minister Amit Shah with the demand.

However, according to a senior government official, the authorities, both at the Centre and in the State, prefer voluntary repatriation of the refugees to any other option. Thus, prospects of any more amendment to the law in the near future are bleak. One of the reasons for this position of the authorities is that the voluntary reverse flow of the refugees will strengthen the cause of Tamils in the neighbouring country who are demanding greater powers.

(Source: The Hindu)