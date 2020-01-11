QChennai: Dual Citizenship for Tamil Refugees Unlikely & More
1. Dual Citizenship for Tamil Refugees Unlikely to Materialise
The ongoing political discourse in Tamil Nadu seeking dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees is unlikely to lead to any major change in the Citizenship Act. The debate on the issue has been revived following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the campaign by the DMK-led opposition that it discriminates against Sri Lankan Tamils apart from Muslims. The ruling AIADMK has already petitioned Home Minister Amit Shah with the demand.
However, according to a senior government official, the authorities, both at the Centre and in the State, prefer voluntary repatriation of the refugees to any other option. Thus, prospects of any more amendment to the law in the near future are bleak. One of the reasons for this position of the authorities is that the voluntary reverse flow of the refugees will strengthen the cause of Tamils in the neighbouring country who are demanding greater powers.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Evicted Families Yet to Get Paid
None of the surveyed families resettled from Navalar Nedunchezhian Nagar and Pallavan Nagar to Perumbakkam received the monthly subsistence allowance of `2,500 for the entire period of 12 months, a recent study has found.
The families are entitled to the monthly allowance for a period of 12 months under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan (ICRERP). This was introduced as an attempt to mitigate the effect of resettlement on families until they find new means of livelihood. The study by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, found that 48 per cent of the surveyed families received only one installment of the allowance.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Waste Dumped in Landfills Down by 70% in 2019
Over 2,000 scrap shops in the city are set to play a major role in waste management this year, reducing the waste dumped in landfills by 70%, according to data compiled by a private sector player. Speaking at a session on ‘Past, present and future of waste management’, Kabadiwalla Connect founder and CEO Siddharth Hande said 1,70,000 tonnes of waste is collected by the 2,000 scrap shops in the city every year.
“Hyperlocal collection has to improve for solid waste management. In six months there will be a demand for low-value plastics. Cement plants will use the low-value plastics as fuel. Bigger brands have a bigger commitment for promoting innovation,” said Mr Hande.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Two Gold Smuggling Bids Foiled at Chennai Airport
Air Intelligence Unit sleuths belonging to Customs department foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 31.4 lakh at the Chennai Airport. According to a release, the sleuths on Thursday night intercepted Yogaprashath (27), a Sri Lankan national, working on a tip off. During the search, 14 brownish or golden coloured coins suspected to be antique were found concealed in a small pouch among five rupee coins, in his checked-in luggage.
The coins were tested by a gold assayer who certified them to be of gold and not antique. The passenger had coated the coins with a special oil used in dyes to camouflage it to look like a five rupee coin. It came off on washing and turned golden in colour. The coins, weighing 422 grams and valued at Rs 16.8 lakh, were recovered and seized.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Stalin Takes a Dig At Centre After Security Cover Goes
A day after the Centre withdrew the CRPF cover provided to DMK president M.K. Stalin, he thanked the personnel who had provided security cover for him over the past years. While political leaders in the State condemned the move, Stalin thanked the personnel in a tweet. However, he urged “the Centre to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion”.
TNCC president K.S. Alagiri i slammed the Centre for removing the CRPF protection given to Stalin. “The BJP government removed the SPG protection to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. Now they have removed the Z-plus security given to Stalin, ” he said.
(Source: The Hindu)