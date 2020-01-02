QChennai: Drunken Driving Cases Down on New Year; H Raja Detained
1. Police Instill Sobriety Among New Year Revellers
In a special drive, the Chennai Traffic Police booked over 700 cases for offences ranging from drunken driving to rash driving. The four main government hospitals in the city received more than 200 persons, including many hurt in road accidents and assaults related to New Year revelry.
In the city’s suburbs, six lost their lives. However, the city police claimed that these were not connected with New Year revelry. The traffic police divided the city into 10 sectors and 110 vehicle checkpoints were placed. “We had identified 62 bike race-prone zones, including Wallajah Road, Adams Road, Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, Poonamallee High Road, Cathedral Road and New Avadi Road,” said a police source.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. H Raja Among 150 BJP Men Detained for Courting Arrest of Nellai Kannan
Around 150 BJP workers including the party’s senior leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, L Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday were detained after they courted arrest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Marina beach when they staged a dharna demanding immediate arrest of Nellai Kannan, the orator from Tirunelveli, for his remarks against the PM and home minister.
The BJP men shouted slogans for about 10 minutes urging the state police to arrest Kannan for his "objectionable remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago, while attending a public meeting organised by SDPI protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. PE Investments At All Time High, But Drops in TN
Though private equity investments in India surged to an all-time high of $37 billion in 2019, Tamil Nadu has seen a significant drop compared to last year. Tamil Nadu attracted private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments to the tune of $1,531 million across 47 deals for 2019. In value terms, there was a drop of 34.57% compared to last year. In 2018, the State saw investments of over $2,340 million across 64 deals.
Data collated (as on December 29) by Venture Intelligence, a research firm focusing on private company financials, transactions and their valuations, shows that in 2019, the State saw 14 angel investment deals compared to 19 deals the previous year. Arun Natarajan, founder and managing director,Venture Intelligence, pointed out that in terms of PE-VC investments, the value figures for 2019 and 2018 are quite comparable, but for the outlier deal of almost $1 billion in Star Health Insurance that took place last year.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Chennai Likely To Get Krishna Water Till February
The City is likely to continue to get Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh without any hiccups till February. Officials from the Water Resources department said their counterparts in Andhra have promised to continue releasing 600-650 cusecs of Krishna water till February. If the AP government does so, Chennai will accumulate around seven tmcft of Krishna water. In that case, it will be the first time in the last five years that Chennai will be touching the mark in a single spell.
According to the Telugu Ganga Project, Chennai is supposed to receive 8,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) from July till October, but due to lack of water in their reservoirs, water was released from Kandaleru reservoir only on 25 September. Since then, Poondi reservoir has been receiving 650 cusecs. Till now around 3.5 tmcft has been received.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Two TANGEDCO Workers Electrocuted, Case Registered
Tense moments prevailed in Audiyappa Naicken Street in Parrys after two Tangedco workers were electrocuted while they were working on a transformer on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the names of the victims were given as Udhaya, 45, and Vincent, 40, working in the Sowcarpet East Tangedco office.
They had gone to attend to a complaint. Around 11 am, they reportedly switched off the power supply and were working on the transformer. All of a sudden, the two were electrocuted. While one was thrown away, the other lay dead on the transformer. People present at the spot immediately alerted the Tangedco office and the police about the accident.
(Source: The Hindu)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)