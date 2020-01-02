QChennai: Drunken Driving Cases Down on New Year; H Raja Detained

In a special drive, the Chennai Traffic Police booked over 700 cases for offences ranging from drunken driving to rash driving. The four main government hospitals in the city received more than 200 persons, including many hurt in road accidents and assaults related to New Year revelry.

In the city’s suburbs, six lost their lives. However, the city police claimed that these were not connected with New Year revelry. The traffic police divided the city into 10 sectors and 110 vehicle checkpoints were placed. “We had identified 62 bike race-prone zones, including Wallajah Road, Adams Road, Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, Poonamallee High Road, Cathedral Road and New Avadi Road,” said a police source.

(Source: The Hindu)