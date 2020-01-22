QChennai: MoUs for Rs 52k Crore Investments to be Signed & More

The State government, which formally cleared five proposals of industrial projects of over Rs 52,000 crore at the Cabinet meeting on Monday, is planning to have the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signed in a month. Among the projects are an oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 49,000 crore; a Rs 1,900-crore facility in Sriperumpudur to produce electronic hardware and another unit in Oragadam, near Chennai, to manufacture mobile phone and components, at a cost of around Rs 600 crore.

Apart from permitting the increase in the size of investment by Rs 100 crore for a bio-diesel producer, the Cabinet has approved a Rs 504-crore project by Mitsuba Sical, a Japanese manufacturer of auto components in Gummidipoondi, on the northern outskirts of the city.

(Source: The Hindu)