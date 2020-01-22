QChennai: MoUs for Rs 52k Crore Investments to be Signed & More
1. State to Sign MoUs in a Month for Rs 52k Crore Investment
The State government, which formally cleared five proposals of industrial projects of over Rs 52,000 crore at the Cabinet meeting on Monday, is planning to have the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signed in a month. Among the projects are an oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 49,000 crore; a Rs 1,900-crore facility in Sriperumpudur to produce electronic hardware and another unit in Oragadam, near Chennai, to manufacture mobile phone and components, at a cost of around Rs 600 crore.
Apart from permitting the increase in the size of investment by Rs 100 crore for a bio-diesel producer, the Cabinet has approved a Rs 504-crore project by Mitsuba Sical, a Japanese manufacturer of auto components in Gummidipoondi, on the northern outskirts of the city.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Bid to Smuggle Reptiles, Rodents, Primates Foiled
The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department foiled bids to smuggle primates, reptiles and rodents at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested. Based on a tip-off that animals were being smuggled from Bangkok, the officials zeroed in on Suresh (35) of Chennai, who had arrived by Thai Airways flight TG337.
A close watch was kept on his movements and after he collected his checked-in stroller bag, he was intercepted. On questioning, he was evasive. On examination of his stroller bag, four plastic baskets and one cardboard box was found concealed among chocolates and other personal stuff.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Many Fake Journalists Facing Criminal Cases: DGP
The Director-General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that a number of cases had been booked across the State against fake journalists who indulge in criminal activities such as blackmailing, and sought time till February 5 to collate and submit details from all districts.
Appearing before a Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan, who had taken up the issue of weeding out fake journalists and safeguarding the interests of genuine journalists, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan said the DGP’s office required a fortnight to submit details of criminal cases. After recording his submission, the judges in their interim order said: “As already noted in our earlier order passed on 11 January this year, many persons claiming themselves as press people are said to have been committing crimes and blackmailing business people as well as government officials."
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Woman Dies As Can Containing Chemicals Goes Off
A plastic can containing unidentified chemical exploded, killing a 48-year-old woman in Sriperumbudur on Sunday evening. D Shanthi, the deceased, found two plastic cans that could each store upto 25 litres of water near a scrap shop and she brought them home on Sunday.
“With her son Manesh Kumar’s help she cut the lid of the first can. Since the second can contained some liquid, Shanthi went to empty the can before cutting the lid off completely. Suddenly, the can exploded and Shanthi sustained severe injuries,” a police officer said. Her sons rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police added that the ground near the victim’s house had caved in for at least one feet due to the explosion.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. DMK to Hold Meeting of Alliance Partners on 24 January
The DMK has convened a meeting of all parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu on 24 January, to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens and take a decision on the future course of action to oppose them. Speaking to reporters after an urgent meeting of the DMK’s executive committee on Tuesday, DMK president M K Stalin said the parties will discuss and decide on the course of action over the CAA-NRC-NPR.
The DMK passed a resolution in the meeting asking the ruling AIADMK to announce that it would not allow implementation of the CAA-NPR-NRC in Tamil Nadu. The meeting also passed a resolution condemning the AIADMK’s stand on dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India.
(Source: The Hindu)
