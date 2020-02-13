QChennai: Missing Azhvar Idol Traced to a Museum in London & More
1. Missing Idol Traced to London Museum
The Idol Wing CID has traced a bronze idol of Thirumangai Azhvar, which went missing from a temple in Kumbakonam 60 years ago, to a museum in London. The Idol Wing CID is pursuing new leads and reopening old cases which were closed several years ago.
Abhay Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Idol Wing CID said, “The idol has been missing from the Soundararajaperumal temple in Sundaraperumalkovil village near Kumbakonam since the 1960s. We traced the bronze idol to the Ashmolean Museum, London, after verifying the documentation of Hindu idols by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP). The picture of the Thirumangai Azhvar idol, which was taken in 1957, matches with the idol kept in the museum.”
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Why Delete Passages on RSS, Wonders High Court
Wondering as to how a passage in the social science textbook for class 10, relating to RSS and Hindu Maha Sabha’s role in opposing Muslims, can be deleted on the basis of a representation from an individual, a division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State education department and other agencies including the SCERT, on a PIL petition on Wednesday.
The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the notice returnable by March 19, when the writ petition from advocate S Doraisamy, also the vice-president of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), came up on Wednesday. The petition sought to quash a circular dated January 10 of the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT), which directed removal of a certain passage in a school textbook under the caption ‘Hindu Communalism, Muslim Communalism and Indian nationalism’.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Fraudsters Pose as Genuine Sellers Online, Dupe Buyers
A businessman in Mandaveli was tempted by an advertisement for the sale of a used car on an online portal. According to the ad, the car was on sale for Rs 1.8 lakh, way lower than its market price. The seller, claiming to be an army personnel, had posted that he was selling the car since he was moving to Delhi.
As soon as the buyer evinced interest to buy the car, the seller sent a picture of the car, without its registration number, RC book or insurance records, through WhatsApp. He asked the buyer to pay an advance through mobile wallet or link-based payments. The seller promptly sent a gate pass for the vehicle from an army camp, so that the buyer could drive it away. Convinced, the businessman transferred the entire amount and the seller vanished. His mobile phone was switched off.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Chitlapakam Cemetery Turns Toxic Dumpyard
A panchayat graveyard near the Chitlapakkam lake, has turned into a dumpyard in recent times. Residents alleged that the panchayat staff burn all the waste in the yard, which poses a grave health hazard for the locals. Located just opposite the NSN schools in Chitlapakkam, the graveyard is filled with bio waste as well as plastic and rubber.
Sunil Jayaram of Chitlapakkam Rising NGO, said the panchayat finds this an easy spot to dump waste. “This is a daily practice ever since we stopped them from dumping inside the lake. The graveyard is supposed to get beautified with MLA funds of `19.9 lakh but only 25% is completed,’’ said Sunil. Apart from the panchayat, the public including vegetable and fruit vendors, dump the leftovers in the graveyard. “The public complains that daily trash collection never happens and that’s why they toss the garbage in the dumpyard,’’ alleged Jayaram.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. LPG Consumers Fret, Backlog Goes Up to 10 Days
Panic calls to cooking gas agencies have increased in the last couple of weeks with the consumers getting their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill supplies after delays. The current backlog ranges between 5-10 days, which is much more than last month’s backlog of 4-8 days.
“The situation has been worsening since October last year; only consumers did not notice it. But between January and February, the delay has increased. While core city consumers are better off and get cylinders within 5-6 days, those on the outskirts get them in 10 days,” said a distributor, who did not want to be named. Vatsala Kumar, a consumer, said she was worried about her refill supply. “I had waited for a week after the other cylinder got over to make the booking thinking that I would get the refill immediately since I needed to keep aside the required amount. Now I have an SMS saying four days to delivery. But it has been five days now. Hopefully, I will get it in a couple of days,” she said.
(Source: The Hindu)
