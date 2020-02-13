QChennai: Missing Azhvar Idol Traced to a Museum in London & More

The Idol Wing CID has traced a bronze idol of Thirumangai Azhvar, which went missing from a temple in Kumbakonam 60 years ago, to a museum in London. The Idol Wing CID is pursuing new leads and reopening old cases which were closed several years ago.

Abhay Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Idol Wing CID said, “The idol has been missing from the Soundararajaperumal temple in Sundaraperumalkovil village near Kumbakonam since the 1960s. We traced the bronze idol to the Ashmolean Museum, London, after verifying the documentation of Hindu idols by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP). The picture of the Thirumangai Azhvar idol, which was taken in 1957, matches with the idol kept in the museum.”

(Source: The Hindu)