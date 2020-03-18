QChennai: HC on Preventive Steps for Courts; North Chennai at Risk
1. HC Notifies Elaborate Preventive Measures in Courts Across TN
The Madras High Court on Tuesday notified elaborate measures to be followed in all court campuses across the State to avoid congestion and mass gathering to prevent spread of COVID-19. Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi issued a series of directives which stated that only fresh cases for admission and urgent matters shall be heard by courts for the next three weeks and that the cases on the final hearing list shall remain suspended.
To reduce footfall on court premises, it had been decided not to issue gate pass to litigants and other visitors unless there was a judicial direction compelling them to be present in the court. The Bar Associations have been requested to avoid functions.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. North Chennai Residents Face High Risk In Case of Community Transmission
Despite the surge in coronavirus infected patients in India, although Tamil Nadu has fortunately remained largely unaffected, hundreds of residents of ‘polluted’ Manali area in North Chennai, face high risk in case of community transmission. Doctors say compromised lung function due to air pollution could lead to serious complications in patients affected by the latest pandemic.
Community transmission happens when a patient who is not exposed to anyone known to be infected and has not travelled to countries in which the virus is circulating, tests positive for infection. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava said community transmission was ‘inevitable’, but India has a 30-day window.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. No Need to Suspend Assembly Session: CM
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said there was no need to suspend the ongoing session of the Assembly, adding that the government had taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Palaniswami said the government would provide protection to all members of the Assembly and was ready to subject them to testing. “People are allowed to enter the Assembly only after testing [for high temperature],” he said.
“There is no need to fear. I also went to the hospital for a test, and you can also get it done. The State has a population of eight crore, and only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 (since discharged). Diseases are natural, and no one can prevent them. We are frightened because COVID-19 has spread across 136 countries, and news from all over the world says it is dangerous [but there is nothing to fear],” he said in the Assembly while responding to DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan and Congress Legislative Party leader K R Ramasamy, who had asked about the possibility of suspending the session.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 3,000 Member Team to Scan 80 Homes Each Day in City
The Chennai Corporation will form a special team of 3000 members, who will visit at least 80 houses daily, to check for symptoms of coronavirus, announced Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, following a review meeting held at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday.
The meeting was chaired by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani to keep a tab on ongoing measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the State.Will shut T Nagar complexes In addition, the corporation will shut down its parks and large commercial complexes in T Nagar where not less than 1000 people gather usually. However, small shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and small restaurants will continue to operate in the area.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. TN Records 181 Cases of H1N1 Influenza in Two Months
Since the start of the year, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been the focus of all public health measures. But during the same period, Tamil Nadu has recorded 181 cases of H1N1 influenza. This, according to public health officials and doctors, is nothing out of the ordinary, as cases of H1N1 influenza are now seen throughout the year, and not all patients are tested for it.
As of February 23, the State had recorded 181 cases of H1N1 influenza and one death this year. Across the country, a total of 1,132 cases and 18 deaths have been reported, according to data submitted by the States for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, National Centre for Disease Control. Last year, TN accounted for 1,038 cases and four deaths, while there were 2,812 cases and 43 deaths in 2018.
(Source: The Hindu)
