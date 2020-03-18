QChennai: HC on Preventive Steps for Courts; North Chennai at Risk

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said there was no need to suspend the ongoing session of the Assembly, adding that the government had taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Palaniswami said the government would provide protection to all members of the Assembly and was ready to subject them to testing. “People are allowed to enter the Assembly only after testing [for high temperature],” he said.

“There is no need to fear. I also went to the hospital for a test, and you can also get it done. The State has a population of eight crore, and only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 (since discharged). Diseases are natural, and no one can prevent them. We are frightened because COVID-19 has spread across 136 countries, and news from all over the world says it is dangerous [but there is nothing to fear],” he said in the Assembly while responding to DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan and Congress Legislative Party leader K R Ramasamy, who had asked about the possibility of suspending the session.

(Source: The Hindu)