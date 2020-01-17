QChennai: Over 50 Injured in Jallikattu; Rapper Arivu Slams CAA

A bull owner was killed in a freak incident en route to an illegal erudhattam event in Krishnagiri district and over 50 were injured in two jallikattu events held in Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchi district on Thursday.

The bull owner, Murugan, 40, hailing from a village near Denkanikottai, was leading his bull to participate in the erudhattam in Vannathypatty when the alarmed animal jumped the leash and dragged him down. According to sources, Murugan reportedly lost his grip and the bull stomped on his chest. Murugan died of injuries soon after. In Tiruchi, 29 persons, including a woman, were injured during a jallikattu at Periya Suriyur.

(Source: The Hindu)