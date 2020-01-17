QChennai: Over 50 Injured in Jallikattu; Rapper Arivu Slams CAA
1. Bull Owner Killed, Over 50 Injured in Jallikattu Events
A bull owner was killed in a freak incident en route to an illegal erudhattam event in Krishnagiri district and over 50 were injured in two jallikattu events held in Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchi district on Thursday.
The bull owner, Murugan, 40, hailing from a village near Denkanikottai, was leading his bull to participate in the erudhattam in Vannathypatty when the alarmed animal jumped the leash and dragged him down. According to sources, Murugan reportedly lost his grip and the bull stomped on his chest. Murugan died of injuries soon after. In Tiruchi, 29 persons, including a woman, were injured during a jallikattu at Periya Suriyur.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. ‘Let’s Fight’: Tamil Rapper Arivu Slams CAA & NRC in New Song
Tamil rapper Arivu, in his latest number ‘Sanda Seivom’ (Let’s fight), calls on people to unite against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Through his song, the rapper also takes on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
“Who am I? Who are you? Who is your grandfather? NRC is coming to dig all that,” he raps. Speaking to The Quint, the artist said that art has always been a powerful tool to express angst of the people. He added that it is the people’s right to stand up against bias.“We need to look at people as humans and not with the lens of religion. But that is what the politicians are doing,” said rapper Arivu.
3. 10,000 Police Personnel to Be on Bandobust Duty in Chennai for Kaanum Pongal
The city police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people at beaches, including the Marina, and other prominent places in the city celebrate Kaanum Pongal peacefully, without incident. On instructions from Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, bandobust arrangements will directly be supervised by joint commissioners of police.
“Of the 10,000 police personnel, 5,000 will be deployed at Marina beach, Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas, while the remaining officers will be on duty at amusement parks or places where people are expected to gather in large numbers,” said Viswanathan in a press release.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Hair-O-Mania: Man Cuts off Woman’s Hair in Moving Auto, Fetish Suspected
In a creepy incident, a man, suspected to have a hair fetish, cut the hair of a 23-year-old woman who was travelling in a share auto. As the woman did not prefer to lodge a complaint, police left him with a warning. The 23-year-old woman on Sunday took a share auto from Nerkundram to a shopping mall in Aminjikarai. “Near NSK Nagar junction, she understood that someone had cut half off her hair,” the police said.
“She screamed and the vehicle stopped. There were two passengers seated behind the woman and the auto driver checked both of them. To his shock, the woman’s hair was neatly rolled inside one of the man’s pockets,” said Inspector Vivekanadan.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. IIT-M Develops Device to Produce 'Clean' Hydrogen Fuel From Seawater
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a novel device that can be used to generate hydrogen fuel from seawater, an advance that may contribute to a cleaner energy future. Using the technology, described in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, hydrogen can be produced on-demand at the point of use, and hence it need not to be stored.
This overcomes the storage-related challenges associated with hydrogen as its highly inflammable and may cause an explosion, the researchers said. Hydrogen can be a good source of energy for the future. Combustion of hydrogen does not produce carbon dioxide, unlike fossil fuels, making it a 'clean' source of energy, they said.
(Source: The News Minute)
