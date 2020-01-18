QChennai: 100 Injured in Jallikattu; Complaints Against Rajini

Over 100 people were injured in three Jallikattu events in the delta districts of Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai on Friday. In Avarangadu, the event was jointly organised by villagers of Palakurichi, Kalingapatti, Solayamapatti and Keeranipatti. The event, which lasted over five hours, saw as many as 592 bulls released from the vaadivaasal. As many as 289 tamers took to the arena in batches.

Police sources said two among the injured – a tamer and a spectator – were referred to hospitals. The other 41 injured, including 17 tamers, 14 spectators and 10 bull owners, were treated by the medical team deployed at the venue.

(Source: The Hindu)