QChennai: 100 Injured in Jallikattu; Complaints Against Rajini

1. Over 100 Injured in Jallikattu Events Across Delta Districts
Over 100 people were injured in three Jallikattu events in the delta districts of Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai on Friday. In Avarangadu, the event was jointly organised by villagers of Palakurichi, Kalingapatti, Solayamapatti and Keeranipatti. The event, which lasted over five hours, saw as many as 592 bulls released from the vaadivaasal. As many as 289 tamers took to the arena in batches.
Police sources said two among the injured – a tamer and a spectator – were referred to hospitals. The other 41 injured, including 17 tamers, 14 spectators and 10 bull owners, were treated by the medical team deployed at the venue.
2. Complaints Against Rajini Over Remarks on Periyar
The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) on Friday submitted a petition to Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, seeking action against actor Rajinikanth for certain remarks he had made about social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.
DVK Coimbatore city unit president Nehrudass alleged that the actor had, at a function organised by the Tamil magazine Thuglak in Chennai on Tuesday, claimed that Periyar had, in 1971, undertaken a rally in Salem in which the images of an unclothed Lord Ram and consort Sita were displayed.
3. Wait for TN BJP President Continues; Delay Disappoints Leaders
The Tamil Nadu BJP’s wait for a new president continues, as contrary to the expectation in party circles, no announcement regarding the post was made on Friday. BJP sources had said on Thursday that the name of the president-appointee would be announced at a press conference addressed by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh in Chennai on Friday.
However, on Friday, Singh said the new president of the party’s State unit will be appointed “very soon”. “Our Central Parliamentary Party will meet… and with the new [national] president (JP Nadda) coming in next week and taking over, a formal announcement will be made,” he said.
4. No Banking Frauds in Tamil Nadu? NCRB Data Says So
The newly released data of the National Crime Records Bureau shows certain category of banking frauds as nil in TN leaving state police baffled. The data does not reflect hundreds of complaints lodged at bank fraud division at the Chennai city police commissioner’s office in Vepery.
A senior police officer, who is attached to the Bank Fraud division said, “We had handed over the data long back and it was definitely not zero. There were FIRs filed, accused arrested. Something might have gone wrong while uploading the data by the NCRB officials. We have raised the issue.”
5. UAPA Invoked Against SSI Murder Accused
The police have invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the suspected Islamist extremists who were arrested in connection with the gunning down of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson at the Padanthaalumoodu check-post on 8 January.
Under the amendments made to the UAPA last year, individuals can be declared as terrorists and their properties seized if the assets had been acquired from the proceeds of terrorism. Moreover, under the UAPA, the period of detention without bail is 90 days, which can be extended up to 180 days, the police said.
