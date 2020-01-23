QChennai: IS Terror Module Case Goes to NIA & More
1. IS Terror Module Case Goes to NIA
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the case in which three persons were arrested from Bengaluru and a suspected IS terror module was busted by the Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch police recently. Sources said, the case of special sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson’s murder, which reportedly has IS links, may also be handed over to the NIA. One Kaja Moideen was recently arrested from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in SSI’s murder.
The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch team, based on a tip-off, arrested Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imraan Khan and Mohammed Sayed from Bengaluru two weeks ago. Three country-made guns and around 80 bullets were reportedly recovered from them. Investigation revealed that the trio allegedly produced fake identity proofs to obtain SIM cards.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. No Bail for Accused Who Sold SIM Cards to Terror Accused
The Principal District and Sessions Court, Chennai has dismissed a bail petition moved by one of the eight accused against whom ‘Q’ Branch CID has filed a case under various offences like selling SIM cards for higher bids to people who want to commit terrorist activities in the name of jihad.
Rajesh, 34, second accused in the case had moved for a bail plea before the court, claiming that his job was to sell the SIM cards and it was the verifying officer who has to scrutinise the documents submitted by the customers. He contended that he was ready to abide by any conditions imposed upon him and to produce sufficient solvent sureties for his due appearance in the case.
Vehemently opposing the bail plea, Q Branch CID submitted that accused is staying temporarily in his present address and if released on bail, would abscond and influence the witnesses. “Granting bail to the petitioner at this crucial stage will hamper the probe,” it claimed.
(Source: DTNext)
3. Chennai's Lakes Filled With Sewage, Garbage
Medavakkam’s Sitheri lake reminds Suresh Kumar of his good old times. A long time resident of the area, he spent most of his youth bathing and fishing in the lake. Fast forward 10 years, nobody dares to step into the lake, filled with sewage and garbage.“If anyone bathes here, their body gets rashes and sores. How can anyone enter the lake when we see raw sewage gushing into it everyday?” questions Suresh, who has been fighting for the revival of the lake, along with other residents.
Sitheri, Chinna Eri and Periya Eri lakes have been the lifelines of the bustling and dust-filled locality of Medavakkam. The area’s development over the past 10 years saw these water bodies turn into sewage-filled swamps. Lack of maintenance is one of the main reasons behind this dilapidated condition.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Actress Accuses Husband of Cheating, Rape
A 39-year-old beautician-actress has alleged that she was locked up in a house for several days and raped by her second husband, a businessman. She also complained that her assets worth several lakhs of rupees were usurped by him.
The woman also alleged that Saravanan Subramani (42) married her concealing the fact that he was already married and his first wife Aarthi, too, has been threatening her. They have reportedly sent hooligans to attack her two sons.
The victim, a native of Tiruchy and resident of Shenoy Nagar, claimed that she met the accused in 2014 when she was acting in a movie. She has a beauty clinic business in Anna Nagar as well. She had just divorced her husband and was living with her two sons. After her marriage to Saravanan, he started behaving differently and forced her to dance in front of his friends in a cottage in Kodaikanal, she complained.
(Source: DTNext)
5. NEET Round the Corner, No Coaching for Govt School Students
Barely three months to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Tests for MBBS courses, but the State’s free coaching classes for government school students suspended December last year is yet to resume. This delay affects around 20,000 medical aspirants, whose only hope at cracking this exam scheduled for May 3, is this coaching.
Meanwhile, the government, expressing its opposition to NEET itself, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Section 10(D) of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act. The petition is still pending with the court. NEET is being conducted under the said section, which was inserted through an amendment to the IMC Act. The State filed a fresh plea after the apex court said that the government had the liberty to challenge this provision. Despite its opposition to NEET, government had been conducting free classes for the past two years.
(Source: The New Indian Express)