QChennai: IS Terror Module Case Goes to NIA & More

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Chennai has dismissed a bail petition moved by one of the eight accused against whom ‘Q’ Branch CID has filed a case under various offences like selling SIM cards for higher bids to people who want to commit terrorist activities in the name of jihad.

Rajesh, 34, second accused in the case had moved for a bail plea before the court, claiming that his job was to sell the SIM cards and it was the verifying officer who has to scrutinise the documents submitted by the customers. He contended that he was ready to abide by any conditions imposed upon him and to produce sufficient solvent sureties for his due appearance in the case.

Vehemently opposing the bail plea, Q Branch CID submitted that accused is staying temporarily in his present address and if released on bail, would abscond and influence the witnesses. “Granting bail to the petitioner at this crucial stage will hamper the probe,” it claimed.

