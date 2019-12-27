QChennai: Higher Education Riddled With Issues, Stalker Stabs Girl

The year 2019 highlighted the need for course corrections in higher education in Tamil Nadu on many fronts, including in institutes known for their academic excellence such as IIT Madras. The year also witnessed considerable opposition from Tamil Nadu for the National Education Policy (NEP) proposed by the Union government.

Apart from showing once again how admissions to medical colleges through National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) remained elusive for students from underprivileged sections, the Directorate of Medical Education stood exposed in 2019 for failing to have fool-proof measures in admissions, which in turn led to cheating.

(Source: The Hindu)