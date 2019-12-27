QChennai: Higher Education Riddled With Issues, Stalker Stabs Girl
1. Higher Education in Need of Course Correction
The year 2019 highlighted the need for course corrections in higher education in Tamil Nadu on many fronts, including in institutes known for their academic excellence such as IIT Madras. The year also witnessed considerable opposition from Tamil Nadu for the National Education Policy (NEP) proposed by the Union government.
Apart from showing once again how admissions to medical colleges through National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) remained elusive for students from underprivileged sections, the Directorate of Medical Education stood exposed in 2019 for failing to have fool-proof measures in admissions, which in turn led to cheating.
2. Stalker Stabs Class XI Girl to Death
A 21-year-old construction labourer allegedly murdered his ex-employer’s daughter at her house in Mamallapuram after stalking her for several days. J Lavanya (17), a class 11 student, died without responding to treatment at a private hospital on Thursday evening. A hunt has been launched to find the suspect identified as Durga Rao (21) of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, Lavanya’s father Jeyaraj of Pattipulam was a mason and Durga Rao of Vizianagaram was working under him.
“Lavanya used to interact with Durga Rao whenever she visited her father at the worksite. He is said to have mistaken Lavanya’s casual talks for love and proposed to her. While Lavanya turned down his proposal, Rao continued to stalk her,” said a police officer.
3. Photos of NEET Impersonators Sent to MCI For Verification
Photographs of candidates, who were engaged as impersonators in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), have been sent to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to verify if they were students of any medical college in the country. In September this year, the case of a student gaining admission to MBBS at the Government Theni Medical College by engaging an impersonator to clear NEET marked the beginning of a scam in the State.
So far, the CB-CID police, which is probing the NEET impersonation case, have arrested 12 persons — seven students and their parents. An intermediary (broker) was also arrested, while they are on the lookout for another intermediary, official sources said.
4. German Student Deported for CAA Protests Reaches Home Safe
Jakob Lindenthal, the German student from IIT Madras who was made to leave country by immigration department on Monday for attending CAA protests, has reached his home safely.
“Thank you all for the huge solidarity that you showed! Thank you for your messages, the legal advice and the shelter I was given when my flight out of India was delayed by one day. I will take some days to arrive at home and find out where the road leads,” he said in a Facebook post. Jakob was told he had allegedly violated his visa rules by taking part in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
5. Tamil Nadu Takes Top Spot in Governance Index
Tamil Nadu has topped the Good Governance Index among 18 big States in the country. The State was ranked among the top five in six parameters, including public infrastructure, judicial and public security and public health, among others. However, it lagged behind its competitors in the ranking for commerce and industries.
The Index takes 10 sectors into consideration: agriculture and allied, commerce & industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure & utilities, economic governance, social welfare & development, judicial & public security, environment and citizen-centric governance. Performance in these sectors is measured on the basis of 50 indicators.
