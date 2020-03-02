QChennai: Toxic Fumes Continue to Rise from Warehouse & More
1. Toxic Fumes Continue to Rise from Madhavaram Warehouse
Residents of Erukkanchery High Road in Madhavaram continued to suffer on Sunday as smoke billowed from a chemical warehouse, where a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. Over 18 fire tenders and over 1,000 personnel battled hard to bring the fire under control on Sunday. Though the fire was controlled, smoke continued to cause problems.
The accident brought safety measures or the lack of it in the limelight. Sources in Fire and Rescue Services department said the company had not renewed fire safety licence and lacked safety gadgets and other precautionary measures. “The warehouse has only one entry which made it extremely difficult for us to enter. We had to gain access through nearby buildings,” said an officer. The warehouse is spread over 20,000 sq ft, which is divided into outdoor and indoor storage.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Corporation Identifies 28,700 Buildings on Land Without Patta
The Chennai district administration has completed the enumeration of buildings constructed on land parcels in the city without patta and has identified 28,700 buildings on objectionable and unobjectionable lands. The number of buildings identified in the enumeration was significantly lower than the estimated number of over one lakh, primarily due to non-cooperation of residents in the 16 taluks.
Revenue officials said work on uploading the data online was under way. The data would be sent to the government, based on which it is expected to take a decision. Some residents, who have constructed houses without patta, are expected to benefit from the decision of the government, but some houses are expected to be demolished to make way for eco-restoration of water bodies. This has left residents in many areas worried.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Relatives Held for Murdering Elderly Woman
Eight days after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Vyasarapadi, police have arrested two relatives, including a grandson-in-law, on murder charges. Police said the deceased Valliammal’s grandson-in-law Kartick, along with a juvenile relative, killed the elderly to loot seven sovereigns and Rs 3 lakh from her house.
Valliammal was found dead in her house at Gandhipuram, Vyasarapadi on February 22. Investigation revealed that the two had smothered the woman to death using a pillow. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Officials Plan Regular Checks at Fish Markets Across State
The Fisheries department, along with the Health Department, plans to ensure sale of quality fish at markets across the State by conducting regular checks at markets and nearby ice factories, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said here on Sunday. “Though ensuring hygienic fish supply to the public is a major responsibility of local bodies and penal powers of adulteration of any food item are vested with the Food Safety Department, the Fisheries department will coordinate with these agencies since we have an overarching responsibility in ensuring quality in this sector,” he said.
This follows the seizure of two tonnes of poor quality fish containing formalin from a market in Madurai. There are 31 wholesale markets, 156 major wholesale-cum-retail markets (apart from supermarkets), 310 retail outlets (including private outlets), 17 reservoir-based fish markets under the control of various local bodies.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Fifteen-Year-Old, Who Raped Younger Sister, Arrested
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 14-year-old sister. According to police, the siblings lived with their mother, who is a daily wage labourer. Their father had left home over a year ago. The sexual violence came to light only last week when the victim told her friend at school. The friend told her parents.
Based on a complaint from a member of the victim’s family, a case was registered at the Villivakkkam All Women Police Station on Saturday. During the investigation, it was found that in December 2019, the boy allegedly tied his sister’s hands and legs and raped her. He is alleged to have threatened her not to inform their mother of the assault. Police are still investigating as to whether the sexual violence occurred once or several times. Police are also inquiring if the boy had taken any video of the alleged assault.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
