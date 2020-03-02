QChennai: Toxic Fumes Continue to Rise from Warehouse & More

Residents of Erukkanchery High Road in Madhavaram continued to suffer on Sunday as smoke billowed from a chemical warehouse, where a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. Over 18 fire tenders and over 1,000 personnel battled hard to bring the fire under control on Sunday. Though the fire was controlled, smoke continued to cause problems.

The accident brought safety measures or the lack of it in the limelight. Sources in Fire and Rescue Services department said the company had not renewed fire safety licence and lacked safety gadgets and other precautionary measures. “The warehouse has only one entry which made it extremely difficult for us to enter. We had to gain access through nearby buildings,” said an officer. The warehouse is spread over 20,000 sq ft, which is divided into outdoor and indoor storage.

(Source: The New Indian Express)