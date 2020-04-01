QChennai: CM Announces 3-Month Deferral of Property Tax, And More

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the deferment of co-operative loan repayment, property tax and other dues by three months in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The measures would benefit middle- and low-income groups, farmers and entrepreneurs. The chief minister also called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan to brief him on the measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic and its impact.

He announced an extension of the deadline for the payment of property tax and water charges to the local bodies by three months, until 30 June. Palaniswami announced a three-month extension of the deadline (until 30 June) for the repayment of loans obtained from co-operative banks, fishermen’s cooperative societies and handloom weavers’ cooperative societies.

(Source: The Hindu)