QChennai: CM Urged to Consult Public Before NPR Process & More
1. Consult People Before Initiating NPR Process, Forum Tells CM
With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that the process of the National Population Register (NPR) will begin in Tamil Nadu in April 2020, the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN) has urged him to put it on hold and instead, to begin consultations with the people. In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the SPCSS-TN general secretary P B Prince Gajendra Babu on Monday stressed that the legitimate voice of the people needs to be heard and addressed in a more convincing manner.
“When People have doubts and express their fear over a programme, suppression of voices and use of force to carry out the programme is not an answer, instead, democratic process must be set in motion. A transparent public hearing, receiving representations, consultation with legal experts, discussion and deliberation on implications of the exercise to be undertaken are all part of democratic process. We earnestly request the Government of Tamil Nadu to initiate such consultative process,” the memorandum said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Malaysian Firm Seeks Stay on Release of 'Darbar'
A Malaysian film distribution company has moved the Madras High Court to stall the release of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Darbar’ slated to hit the screens on January 9 and sought Rs 23-crore pending dues from Lyca Productions Pvt Ltd. According to the petition filed by M Baskar on behalf of Aloysius Pillai, Director, DMY Creation of Malaysia, Lyca Productions already has pending dues running to a total of Rs 23 crores for the previously released movies in the Malaysian region such as ‘2.0’ and ‘Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuven.’
However, Lyca has now begun negotiating with some others to award territorial rights for the forthcoming film, ignoring the Malaysian company, the petition said. Lyca should furnish security for pending dues before the release of the movie, the petition said, seeking an interim stay on the release.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Police Gear Up for An Incident-Free New Year
The city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations. Approximately 15,000 police personnel will be on bandobust duty. Vehicle checks will be conducted by police personnel at 368 places across the city to control revellers.
Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha said, “Hotels and resorts have been instructed to follow licence conditions strictly. Guests inside the premises should be monitored and organisers of celebrations should frisk all guests while they enter the premises. The police should be informed about any suspicious movement.” Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A Arun, said all flyovers will be closed for traffic ahead of the celebrations. All efforts will be taken to prevent revellers from indulging in motorcycle races. Drunken drivers will be booked and their licences will be cancelled.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Family of Four Arrested for Killing a Man
A family of four including two women was arrested allegedly for killing a man in their house in the early hours on Monday. Police said M Ravi (38) had been pestering one Devi to continue relationship with him. On Sunday, he went to the house of Devi’s sister S Lakshmi at Kolathur and picked a quarrel with the family members - Devi, her husband B Shankar, Lakshmi and her husband Sawariyar.
The couple - Devi and Shankar - assaulted Ravi with a wooden log and the latter died on the spot. Thereafter Devi surrendered in Rajamangalam PS. Subsequently, the four persons of the family were arrested.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Time to Put Chennai's Urban Transport Project on Fast Track
Plans for Chennai’s urban transport solutions are there. On Paper. What they need is political will and bureaucratic efficiency to get going on the fast lane. The transport sector, covering suburban trains and bus services, has several unfinished projects including the extension of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), the absence of dedicated suburban train services till Chengalpet, the introduction of electric buses and the reduction of small buses.
This year, 2019, did see a a massive improvement in the public transport system in the city as the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 1 was completed and thrown open to public. Next year will see the Phase 1 extension project becoming operational till Tiruvottiyur. Phase 2 work is also on and this could be a game changer on OMR - the city’s IT Expressway, if the elevated structure could be taken up and finished as early as possible.
(Source: The Hindu)
