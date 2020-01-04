QChennai: DMK Wins Big in Local Polls; Anti-CAA Protests Build Up
1. DMK's Big Lead in Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls Amid Cheating Claim
DMK chief MK Stalin has claimed victory in ongoing local body elections in Tamil Nadu, declaring his party had won "despite ruling party's (the AIADMK) anarchy and misuse of power". Stalin, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the state, also said the results had "proven people's power strong enough to win against any excesses".
The DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, also claimed victory, referring to the results as a "referendum on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens)". These polls are being seen by many as a precursor for Assembly polls expected in 2021.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Madras HC Lawyers Protest Against CAA, Form Human Chain in Front of Court Complex
Over 250 advocates from the Madras High Court and law students formed a human chain in front of the court's premises on Friday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The demonstration, a first by lawyers in the city, extended from the Bar Council to the high court premises and lasted for just over an hour. The protest saw advocates holding posters against the Act, reading out the Preamble of the Constitution and then dispersing.
Advocates from opposition parties as well as those not linked to any political party were also present for the human chain to extend their support for the cause. The demonstration began around 10.30 am and the Preamble was read by 11.20 am. The lawyers then dispersed from the venue at 11.45 am. No slogans were raised in the premises of the Madras High Court.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Woman Chokes to Death on Bajji
A 45-year-old woman choked to death while eating bajji at her house in Choolaimedu on Thursday evening. According to the police, Padmavathi and her husband Gangadharan (48) are residents of Kamarajar Nagar in Choolaimedu. They do not have any children. Gangadharan works in a vehicle spare parts shop in Royapettah.
At around 6.30 pm on Thursday when Gangadharan was at work Padmavathi was eating bajji with her mother while watching TV. Suddenly, Padmavathi coughed and a piece got stuck in her throat. “Though her mother offered water, it did not help,” said an investigation officer. After her mother raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed in and took her to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Seven Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Fog, 30 Delayed
Air traffic was disrupted due to dense fog and poor visibility. Flight schedules went haywire with around 30 flights being delayed and seven diverted to other airports. The airport was put under Low Visibility Procedure (LVP).
Chennai airport, on its official Twitter handle, apologised for inconvenience caused to passengers. The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Monsoon would withdraw by 8 January.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. CMDA Website Delayed Again for One More Year
Development of a software with the help of IIT-Madras and a software company, which will ensure approval of buildings through online single window system, has been delayed by more than a year. Sources in Tamil Nadu e-governance agency told that initially SofTech Engineers should have implemented all software modules by 3 October last year as per the contract.
However, till now, the work is yet to be completed even as a fresh deadline for some modules by the company lapsed by the beginning of this year. The software modules, which will formulate a seamless and hassle-free environment for ‘Web- enabled Single Window Online’ submission.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
