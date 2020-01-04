QChennai: DMK Wins Big in Local Polls; Anti-CAA Protests Build Up

Over 250 advocates from the Madras High Court and law students formed a human chain in front of the court's premises on Friday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The demonstration, a first by lawyers in the city, extended from the Bar Council to the high court premises and lasted for just over an hour. The protest saw advocates holding posters against the Act, reading out the Preamble of the Constitution and then dispersing.

Advocates from opposition parties as well as those not linked to any political party were also present for the human chain to extend their support for the cause. The demonstration began around 10.30 am and the Preamble was read by 11.20 am. The lawyers then dispersed from the venue at 11.45 am. No slogans were raised in the premises of the Madras High Court.

(Source: The News Minute)