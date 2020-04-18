QChennai: DMK Slams TN CM Over COVID-19, CM Hits Back & More

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Palaniswami for his expectation that the number of fresh coronavirus cases will slide to zero and demanded expeditious steps to procure equipment, carry out rapid testing besides measures for treatment, relief and rehabilitation.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile, asked Stalin to behave responsibly and asserted that the government was toeing the guidelines of public health and medical experts to tackle COVID-19 and wondered what advice the DMK could offer in the matter.

Earlier, the Dravidian party chief called Palaniswami's remark related to the manner in which coronavirus spread in Tamil Nadu a "joke," and wanted the chief minister to stop uttering such things and instead sought measures to end the spread of the contagion.

(Source: The New Indian Express)