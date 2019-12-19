QChennai: DMK, Allies to Hold Anti-CAA Rally on 23 Dec & More
1. DMK & Allies to Hold Rally Against CAA on 23 December
DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said his party and its alliance partners would hold a massive rally in Chennai on 23 December to pressure the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of alliance partners at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Stalin appealed to all sections of society, cutting across party lines, to participate in the rally.
Asked why actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was not invited for the meeting, even though he was keen on attending it, Stalin said he had spoken to Haasan and explained that only 11 political parties that are allies of the DMK had been invited for the meeting. “In the future, if necessary, we will invite other parties," he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Tourism Development Work at Elliots Beach a Damp Squib
The Greater Chennai Corporation recently 'upgraded' Besant Nagar beach with wide concrete tracks, first aid and drinking water kiosks and e-toilets among other facilities, under government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme for tourist destinations. However, they are all lying in a state of neglect now.
The first aid kiosk is infested with rats and the roof is leaking, taps at the water stations are broken and the washrooms are always locked and the area around its entrance is frequented by anti-social elements. The tourism department allocated funds to the tune of Rs 11 crore for the Swadesh Darshan project in Chennai.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. 67 Jail Inmates Get Driving Licences
In a first, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department conducted driving skill tests on the Puzhal central prison campus here and issued driving licences to 67 inmates. AG Perarivalan, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was among those who got a licence. The objective is to make the inmates employable on release after the completion of sentence.
At least three prisoners who were released in recent weeks are now employed as drivers with private firms, while another is awaiting an offer letter from a leading cab operator. The initiative to establish a driving school for prisoners was taken by the then Additional Director-General of Police, Prisons, C Sylendra Babu, two years ago.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 'Student Till I Die': Haasan on Day 3 of CAA Protests
In solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), students of Madras University in Chennai continued their protest for the third consecutive day on 18 December, against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students of the university began protesting on Monday, 16 December. Following continuous protests, police entered the campus and the management announced that the college will be closed till 23 December.
However, this morning when students tried to enter campus to continue with the protest, they were barred entry. A handful of students continue to raise slogans from inside. Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan also reached the university, but wasn’t allowed inside. He spoke to the students protesting inside.
5. Centre to Compensate States for Shortfall in GST Collections: OPS
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam said the Central government was constitutionally obliged to compensate the States for any shortfall in GST collections. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa supported the Centre in the successful implementation of GST, on the assurance of constitutional protection for compensation, he said at the pre-budget consultations with Finance Ministers of States and UTs by the Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi.
“However, issues pertaining to distribution of GST-related dues to States remain a serious concern,” Panneerselvam said. “The Union government is yet to provide the IGST arrears for 2017-18, amounting to Rs 4,073 crore to Tamil Nadu,” he pointed out.
(Source: The Hindu)
