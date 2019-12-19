QChennai: DMK, Allies to Hold Anti-CAA Rally on 23 Dec & More

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said his party and its alliance partners would hold a massive rally in Chennai on 23 December to pressure the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of alliance partners at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Stalin appealed to all sections of society, cutting across party lines, to participate in the rally.

Asked why actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was not invited for the meeting, even though he was keen on attending it, Stalin said he had spoken to Haasan and explained that only 11 political parties that are allies of the DMK had been invited for the meeting. “In the future, if necessary, we will invite other parties," he said.

(Source: The Hindu)