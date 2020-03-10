QChennai: ‘Ghost Flights’ Take Off Amid Coronavirus Scare & More
1.‘Ghost Flights’ Take Off as International Arrivals at Chennai Airport Drop by 26% Amid COVID-19
The impact of coronavirus hit the Chennai airport severely with international passenger arrivals dropping by 22 to 26 per cent as flights are being cancelled, according to officials. The international terminal of the airport wore a deserted look as many flights have been cancelled due to stringent visa restrictions.
The international sector took a hit as the demand for flights have fallen drastically due to government curbs on travel. Airport sources said that the domestic sector is also not doing well with three to four per cent reduction in passenger arrivals.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to Get Thermal Guns for Screening Devotees
The widespread scare of COVID-19 seems to have no impact on the rush to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara. The average number of devotees remains at 75,000 per day touching close to 1 lakh during weekends.
A majority of pilgrims visiting Tirumala belongs to Tamil Nadu. In view of COVID-19 threat, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advised devotees against visiting the Venkateswara temple not to come for dharsan if they have even slightest symptoms of cold, sore throat or fever. Since several thousands of devotees come from across India, a decision had been taken to procure thermal guns to screen the devotees before they entered the main temple.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Duo Selling Child Sexual Abuse Material to School Students Held in TN
In yet another crackdown on the distribution of child sexual abuse material (otherwise known as child porn), the Tamil Nadu police on Friday arrested the owner and an employee of a mobile shop in Ramanathapuram. The duo were selling pornographic and child sexual abuse material to adults and school going children in the area.
The arrests which took place on Friday, was based on an anonymous tip off that the district police received two weeks. According to district Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar, the person who called was a distressed student, who was concerned about his friends.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Munusamy, Thambi Durai, Vasan Are AIADMK Rajya Sabha Candidates
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday named senior leaders KP Munusamy and M Thambi Durai and GK Vasan (leader of ally Tamil Maanila Congress) as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on 26 March. An official release jointly issued by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday noon named them as party's candidates.
While Munusamy is AIADMK's deputy coordinator and former Minister, Thambi Durai is party's propaganda secretary and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Vasan, founder of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), was Union Shipping Minister in the UPA regime before he quit the party and floated his own party.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Disappointed by Denial of RS Seat: DMDK
DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudhish on Monday expressed disappointment over the AIADMK leadership ignoring the DMDK’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. What has made it worse for the DMDK is that the AIADMK chose to give one of the three seats to GK Vasan, leader of the TMC, a minor ally in the AIADMK front.
In the last Lok Sabha polls, the DMDK was allotted four seats while the TMC was given only one seat on the basis of its strength. Sudhish had even met AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on 28 February when he is learnt to have sought a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.
(Source: The Hindu)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )