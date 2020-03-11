QChennai: Shortage of Surgical Masks Amid COVID-19 Scare & More

As coronavirus panic grips the city, many medical supply stores have run out of surgical masks while N95 masks too are expected to be sold out soon. Vendors of many pharmaceutical companies said that the demand for masks spiked five-fold in the past few days.

‘‘We have zero surgical masks now and the new stock may not come for at least one week,’’ said a vendor at Welcome Surgical Co in Chintadripet. The vendor said that more than a thousand masks have been sold in the past two days and no further notice on new stocks has come.

(Source: The New Indian Express)