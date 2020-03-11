QChennai: Shortage of Surgical Masks Amid COVID-19 Scare & More
1. Coronavirus: High Demand, Chennai Runs Out of Surgical Masks
As coronavirus panic grips the city, many medical supply stores have run out of surgical masks while N95 masks too are expected to be sold out soon. Vendors of many pharmaceutical companies said that the demand for masks spiked five-fold in the past few days.
‘‘We have zero surgical masks now and the new stock may not come for at least one week,’’ said a vendor at Welcome Surgical Co in Chintadripet. The vendor said that more than a thousand masks have been sold in the past two days and no further notice on new stocks has come.
2. Tibetan Students in Chennai Rue Lack of Information on Coronavirus Cases Back Home
On the 61st anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, a group of Tibetan students in the city took out a peace march at Elliot's Beach in the city to draw attention to the Chinese occupation of Tibet.
One of their chief concerns is that although there are 100 suspected cases of COVID-19 in Tibet, there has been no official confirmation due to the lack of transparency and freedom of speech. So far, media reports are available of only one confirmed case in Tibet, reported at the end of January.
3. ‘Anna University Syndicate Ignored Anandakumar Committee Report’
The Anna University Syndicate, which favoured retaining the services of 135 teaching and non-teaching staff, who were appointed in gross violation of norms, ignored the recommendations of the Committee headed by IAS officer Anandakumar.
The committee was the last to be set up by the Higher Education Department to probe irregularities in the recruitment made in the erstwhile five Anna Universities of Technology, which were established during the DMK regime. The Syndicate had submitted their findings prior to the constitution of the Anandakumar Committee, sources in the university said on Tuesday.
4. HC Stays Order for Holding Fresh Polls to Nadigar Sangam
A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of an order passed by a single judge of the court on 24 January, directing the holding of fresh elections to the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, after discarding the polls held on 23 June with the court’s permission.
The Bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Abdul Quddhose granted the interim stay till 8 April following a batch of appeals preferred by SIAA through its counsel on record Krishna Ravindran and by its former treasurer Karthi. The appellants insisted that the court allows the counting of votes polled on 23 June.
5. Coimbatore Police Arrest 2 Sangh Parivar Members for Hurling Petrol Bomb at Mosque
The Coimbatore police have arrested two men – a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member and a BJP member – for hurling a petrol bomb at a mosque in Ganapathy on 5 March.
The incident took place around 1 am on 5 March, when miscreants had hurled petrol bombs at the front gate of Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath Mosque at Vedhambal Nagar near Ganapathy in Coimbatore. However, since the bomb did not explode, nobody was injured in the incident. Following a complaint from the Secretary of the Jama’ath, the police had formed three separate teams to nab the miscreants. Based on tip-offs, the police detained BJP member Pandi (41) and VHP member Akhil (23), both from Rathnapuri in Coimbatore for inquiry.
