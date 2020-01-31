QChennai: Coronavirus Scare Puts City Port on Alert & More
1. Coronavirus Scare in Kerala Puts Chennai Port on High Alert
Chennai Port is on high alert in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus, whose first confirmed case was reported from Kerala. P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, told, "Port Health Organisation (PHO) received instructions to screen the ships and crew coming from China on 17 January and since then, we screened a total of 240 crew from 13 Chinese ships. So far, there hasn’t been any problem. However, we have beefed up the screening protocol, procuring additional thermal scanners, personnel protective equipment and N95 masks."
He said that Chennai Port hospital has been equipped with a quarantine ward and for follow-up treatment, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been identified by the PHO to manage suspected coronavirus cases.
2. DMK Demands CBI Probe Into TNPSC Scam, Dismissal of AIADMK Min
DMK President MK Stalin has demanded a CBI probe into the recruitment malpractices in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 examination. He said the inquiry should be conducted under the guidance of a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.The TNPSC, on 24 January, said it has banned 99 persons from writing its recruitment exams for life, for indulging in malpractices.
TNPSC has said that it would first verify the answer sheets of all 497 candidates who have qualified. Stalin issued a statement where he stated that in order to ensure a free and fair probe, D Jayakumar, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms, should be removed from his post. Meanwhile, Jayakumar has promised action against all those involved in the scam.
3. Kalakshetra Cancels TM Krishna’s Book Launch Over Cow Skin Excerpt
In a sudden move, Kalakshetra Foundation, the Chennai-based arts and culture academy, has withdrawn permission to conduct Carnatic singer TM Krishna’s book launch event at its premises on Thursday, 30 January, citing fears of ‘political, cultural and social disharmony. Titled Sebastian and Sons, TM Krishna’s new book is a ‘brief history’ of the makers of the mridangam, the Carnatic percussion instrument.
In a letter to Westland Publications, Revathi Ramachandran, the Director of Kalakshetra Foundation, said, “Kalakshetra Foundation is an autonomous body under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Being a Government organisation, it cannot allow any program that may instigate political, cultural and social disharmony.”
4. Chennai Girl Returns in an Empty Flight From China Amid Coronavirus Scare
M Velam, a medical student from Chennai, was the lone passenger in the Thursday flight from Tianjin to India via Singapore. Velam, who is pursuing her medical degree in China, wanted to stay back in the country which is reeling under the coronavirus epidemic and serve distressed patients.
With operators suspending air services between China and India to contain the spread of the disease, Velam was probably the last Indian to return home. The epidemic has so far killed 170 people, infected thousands worldwide, and spread to some 15 countries. Velam, who is pursuing her final year of MBBS, found the entire aircraft empty when she boarded it at 9:30 am on Thursday.
5. Chinmayi Sripaada Submits Nomination to Contest in Dubbing Union Elections
Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada submitted her nomination to contest for the post of president in the upcoming elections for the South Indian Cine Television Artists and Dubbing Artistes Union on Thursday morning.
Sripaada initially faced stiff resistance from several members of the union, who created a ruckus at the union building premises where she had gone to submit her nomination. Sripaada however stated that the Madras High Court had given an interim injunction which clearly says that she is still a member of the Union until final orders are passed.
