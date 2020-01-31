QChennai: Coronavirus Scare Puts City Port on Alert & More

Chennai Port is on high alert in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus, whose first confirmed case was reported from Kerala. P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, told, "Port Health Organisation (PHO) received instructions to screen the ships and crew coming from China on 17 January and since then, we screened a total of 240 crew from 13 Chinese ships. So far, there hasn’t been any problem. However, we have beefed up the screening protocol, procuring additional thermal scanners, personnel protective equipment and N95 masks."

He said that Chennai Port hospital has been equipped with a quarantine ward and for follow-up treatment, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been identified by the PHO to manage suspected coronavirus cases.

(Source: The New Indian Express)