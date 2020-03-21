QChennai: Koyambedu Market, Shops to Be Closed on Sunday & More
1. COVID-19: Koyambedu Market, Shops to Be Closed on Sunday in View of Nationwide People’s Curfew
The Koyambedu wholesale market complex will remain closed on Sunday in view of the nation-wide people’s curfew announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday night, as a measure to combat COVID-19.
About 4,500 shops in the vegetable, fruits and flowers market will be closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday night. The food grains market too, will not function. S.Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association said the market generally received about 800 lorries daily bringing in produce from different parts of the country. They have been informed to refrain from visiting the market on Sunday.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. 'Did You Have a Haircut?': Chennai Residents Asked During COVID-19 Contact Tracing
On Wednesday evening, even as residents of Tamil Nadu were delivered crucial news on yet another COVID-19 case in its capital, officers from the health department were already on the ground to tackle the further spread of the virus. A 20-year-old hairstylist from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, who had been staying at Arumbakkam in Zone 8 of the Chennai Corporation tested positive for the virus on 18 March, a day after he approached a government hospital, displaying symptoms.
Health officials who were part of a drive to disinfect the area that the patient lives in, tell TNM that he had been residing in a large room with five other tenants since 12 March. The 20-year-old had taken a train from Delhi on 10 March and arrived in Chennai on 12 March.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. COVID19: What’s on the Plate for Patients in Isolation in Chennai
At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where two patients, who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated, and a few others are under observation in isolation wards, a special diet is being provided for patients. Planned by the hospital’s chief dietician, the diet takes into account the various needs of the patients, including their health status and the State/country to which they belong.
RGGGH dean R Jayanthi said a special diet plan was drawn up, and it was altered as per the needs of individual patients -- their health condition, co-morbidities, and calorie needs. “We also take into account the State or country they are from. For instance, when we had Chinese patients, we provided them noodles. We also have continental cuisine,” she said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Blaze in Virudhunagar Firework Factory: 7 Dead, 9 Injured
Seven persons were killed in a major fire at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. Nine people have been injured and were admitted to a nearby government hospital. According to reports, the factory is located in Sippiparai near Sattur town in Virudhunagar district. On Friday, around 30 workers were inside the factory when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports have also revealed that the accident could have been caused due to the mishandling of fire crackers inside the factory.
Three fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire is reportedly under control except in one room, where fireworks are still bursting.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Malaysian Tourists Stranded at Tiruchi Airport
Around 500 Malaysian tourists have been stranded at the Tiruchi airport, following the suspension of flights to Malaysia. India has suspended flight operations to countries due to COVID-19 and Malaysia is one of them. A few of them have been using social media to appeal to their government.
Niranjan, a tourist, said: “We were supposed to fly on March 15, but the flights kept being cancelled.” Though a few NGOs have been helping them by providing food and accommodation, it has not been sufficient to meet their needs, he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
