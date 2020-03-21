QChennai: Koyambedu Market, Shops to Be Closed on Sunday & More

The Koyambedu wholesale market complex will remain closed on Sunday in view of the nation-wide people’s curfew announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday night, as a measure to combat COVID-19.

About 4,500 shops in the vegetable, fruits and flowers market will be closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday night. The food grains market too, will not function. S.Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association said the market generally received about 800 lorries daily bringing in produce from different parts of the country. They have been informed to refrain from visiting the market on Sunday.

(Source: The Hindu)