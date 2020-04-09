QChennai: Vegetables, Fruits Now on Swiggy; Cops Deploy Drones

Chennai residents can now order and receive vegetables and fruits, being sold at the Koyambedu market, at their doorsteps through delivery services apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.

Aimed at serving individual buyers, the apps will have an option for the Koyambedu market. A combo pack, having 14 to 16 vegetables and 5 fruits, can be ordered. The rates for the vegetables and fruits will be as per the decision of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee. The idea is to offer a total of 18 vegetables and 8 fruits to the city residents, who are finding it difficult to get the commodities due to the lockdown on account of COVID-19.

(Source: The Hindu)