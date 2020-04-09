QChennai: Vegetables, Fruits Now on Swiggy; Cops Deploy Drones
1. Chennai Residents Can Now Order Vegetables, Fruits on Swiggy, Other Apps
Chennai residents can now order and receive vegetables and fruits, being sold at the Koyambedu market, at their doorsteps through delivery services apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.
Aimed at serving individual buyers, the apps will have an option for the Koyambedu market. A combo pack, having 14 to 16 vegetables and 5 fruits, can be ordered. The rates for the vegetables and fruits will be as per the decision of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee. The idea is to offer a total of 18 vegetables and 8 fruits to the city residents, who are finding it difficult to get the commodities due to the lockdown on account of COVID-19.
2. You Are Being Watched: Cops Deploy Drones to Monitor Social Distancing
A disease outbreak is a good time for the State to indulge in a little technology-aided surveillance, or so it seems. A group of aerospace engineering students from the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Chennai, have developed a drone that can keep an eye on those stepping out of their houses ‘unnecessarily’.
“An elderly person tested positive near Tambaram Market, Monday. So, the health staff had to check every person living in that street. We decided to use these drones to monitor social distancing there,” said a police officer. “We have blocked the street, and have asked residents not to step out even to purchase essentials until the authorities give us a go ahead.”
3. Pregnant Woman Evacuated in Cart, Gives Birth to Baby Girl
The life of hundreds of residents of the densely populated Faida village near Sector 47, which was sealed and cordoned off last week, has changed completely. The residents, specially labourers and daily wagers are completely dependent on the police and doctors sitting across barriers at entry points. Even ailing persons, pregnant women are being brought to the barricade in carts and later being shifted to hospitals in police vehicles, ambulances.
On Tuesday night, Archna Devi, was brought up to the barricade in a cart by her husband, Sonu, and was then moved to Civil Hospital, Sector 45, in a police Gypsy, where she gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday morning.
4. Scribe Who Exposed Violations at PHC Booked as Fake Journo?
A TV newsman, who allegedly shot visuals of a pharmacy staff handing out medicines to patients without a doctor’s consultation at the Minjur Primary Health Centre, was branded a ‘fake journalist’ and arrested by the police on Tuesday night. Ironically, the police complaint against the journalist was filed by a doctor at the PHC.
The journalist was slapped with charges including cheating, forgery, and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty. Damodharan’s colleagues say he has been working with the same channel, a leading South Indian network, for the last 10 years. He had produced his ID card to the police, they claimed. Sources say the journalist was detained at 10.30 pm, Tuesday.
5. TN Hospital Discharges Man Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus: Cops Launch Manhunt
The Villupuram police and health officers are on the hunt for a 30-year-old man who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.
“On Tuesday night, one of his samples tested negative for COVID-19 and hence the hospital discharged him. But today (Wednesday), another set of samples came back positive for COVID-19 and hence we are looking to trace him,” said a police officer from Villupuram. The district police have also formed three special teams to find him. According to reports, the hospital had discharged four patients whose tests returned positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, three persons were immediately traced from Villupuram and isolated in the hospital.
