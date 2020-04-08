QChennai: 8 COVID-19 Deaths in TN; IIT-M Makes Face Shields

A 45-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Christian Medical College hospital, Vellore, died on Tuesday. With this, Tamil Nadu death toll for coronavirus now stands at 8.

The Vellore Collector made the announcement on Tuesday night, and while health authorities confirmed the death, an official bulletin was not issued until 11.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu reported another death due to COVID-19. A 64-year-old woman, who had no travel history but came from one of the “high-risk areas”, died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital even as the state’s tally of cases surged to 690 with 69 additions.

(Source: The Hindu)