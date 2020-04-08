QChennai: 8 COVID-19 Deaths in TN; IIT-M Makes Face Shields
1. Tamil Nadu Registers Eighth COVID-19 Death
A 45-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Christian Medical College hospital, Vellore, died on Tuesday. With this, Tamil Nadu death toll for coronavirus now stands at 8.
The Vellore Collector made the announcement on Tuesday night, and while health authorities confirmed the death, an official bulletin was not issued until 11.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu reported another death due to COVID-19. A 64-year-old woman, who had no travel history but came from one of the “high-risk areas”, died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital even as the state’s tally of cases surged to 690 with 69 additions.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. IIT-M 3D Prints Face Shields to Counter PPE Shortage
While the country is dealing with a shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for doctors and frontline medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic, a few students of IIT-Madras, along with a Chennai-based 3D printing company, NexGen3D Printers, have designed and manufactured 3D face shields. These face shields made with an acrylic sheet and a headband to hold it in place can be used by health professionals, sanitation workers, police officials, corporation workers etc.
The team has already distributed about 1,000 shields and are planning to distribute 1,800 more in the next two days. The cost of printing one mask is Rs 100.
Read the full story here.
3. Coimbatore Slum-Dwellers Struggle for Essentials
Prem, 30, and his wife, Orpha, are among the 1,300 people living in small, cramped houses in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu. They are fighting two battles. On the one hand, the close proximity of their houses – tents, some as small as a car shed – will cause coronavirus to spread rapidly. On the other hand, without their daily income, they are struggling to make ends meet.
As social distancing became the key to curtail the disease’s spread, local authorities ensured the people living in Sundarapuram slum were aware of practising it. However, Orpha says, “They are telling us to maintain social distancing, but in our area we don’t even have enough space to stand in a line.”
Read the full story here.
4. Six Thailand Nationals Booked in Erode for Risking Spread of COVID-19
The Erode South Police have registered a case against six Thailand nationals for violating visa norms and being involved in religious preaching that eventually led to the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The accused foreigners are now in the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.
Seven persons from Thailand had arrived in the city in the second week of March and were involved in preaching and had also visited two dargahs and a few houses in the city. Later, one of them developed fever and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital but tested negative for COVID-19. However, he died later due to complications of diabetic nephropathy and septicaemia.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. COVID-19: Pianist Starts a Movement, Raises 8 Lakhs for Migrants
About a fortnight ago (26 March, 2020), Anil Srinivasan started an online campaign #PlayItForward, in which artists, musicians and performers from across the country would go Live for viewers on FB, Twitter or Instagram at 5:30 pm, every. single. day.
The campaign, aimed at collecting funds for migrant labourers, was channeled through Milaap, the crowdfunding program, and actioned by Bhoomika, a Chennai-based NGO that works for the elderly, and lately has also been working for the migrants. The response was phenomenal, both from the artists who volunteered readily, and contributors, who gave willingly to the crowdfunding campaign.
Read the full story here.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)