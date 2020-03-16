QChennai: COVID-19 Preventive Measures; 9 More Foot Over Bridges
1. Preventive Measures On A War Footing
The Chennai Corporation on Sunday launched a drive to prevent the spread of COVID-19, focusing on surface cleaning of more than 10,000 buildings and all modes of public transport. More than 20,000 workers are expected to complete work on surface cleaning of all modes of public transportation shortly. The work will be taken up at frequent intervals.
Corporation workers cleaned more than 2,000 buses and at least 1,000 bus shelters in various parts of the city. Workers were asked to wash handrails at all public buildings. Bridges and footpaths were also cleaned on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles have started a campaign to control the spread of the virus, creating awareness in residential areas of the city.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. City Corporation Plans Nine More Foot Over Bridges
In what may come as a relief to pedestrians, the city corporation has proposed to construct foot over bridges with escalators at nine locations in the city. The civic body will go for a feasibility study and if given the go-ahead, is expected to take up construction at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore from the State Government’s Capital Grant Fund.
The move is aimed at easing pedestrian traffic at important intersections, said, corporation officials. “It is part of providing a sustainable traffic management system in the city. We have floated a tender for consultants to check the feasibility,” said a corporation official.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Water Supply In South Chennai To Be Affected
Piped water supply to several areas in south Chennai may be affected for 15 days, from 17 March, as Chennai Metrowater plans to take up work at the Nemmeli desalination plant, that has a capacity to treat 100 million litres of seawater a day. The water agency will fix the travelling band screen, a self-cleaning screen in the seawater intake structure, at the desalination plant. The work will be taken up between 6 am on 17 March and 6 am on 1 April.
Due to the work, piped water supply to areas 9, 13, 14 and 15 will be affected. Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Mandaveli, Sholinganallur and Neelankarai will be affected. Metrowater officials said that maintenance work was frequently taken up at the plant to manually remove materials such as shells and molluscs from the seawater intake unit. The screen will automatically remove them, and would reduce the number of shutdown days.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Three Held, Including Two Juveniles, for Chain Snatching
In two snatching incidents in the city, a woman was relieved of her five sovereign chain and a man his mobile phone. Three, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the incidents. Police said Lakshmi, 48, was walking on the Velachery-Tambaram main road when a bike-borne man snatched her five sovereign chain and fled.
Acting on the complaint, Pallikaranai police arrested Ruban, 26, from Kolathur. The police also retrieved the chain. Similarly, Karthik, 71, was waiting at a bus stop on Sunday morning when three juveniles snatched his mobile phone and ran away. Vyasarpadi police registered a case and arrested two juveniles.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Opening Of Arrival Hall At Airport Terminal Put Off
The opening of the arrival hall at the international terminal of the Chennai airport has been put off temporarily due to the COVID-19 situation, said sources. The hall has been lying unused ever since it was inaugurated way back in 2013, as part of phase I modernisation of the Chennai airport. It was never put to use, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) claiming that it could not be used due to insufficient manpower in both Immigration and Customs.
It was later decided that the hall would be used for departure operations, but even this has been getting delayed for several months now. Recently, AAI officials had decided that operations would finally begin by mid-March. AAI officials said that they had to postpone starting operations at the hall due to the existing circumstances created by COVID-19.
(Source: The Hindu)