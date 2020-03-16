QChennai: COVID-19 Preventive Measures; 9 More Foot Over Bridges

The Chennai Corporation on Sunday launched a drive to prevent the spread of COVID-19, focusing on surface cleaning of more than 10,000 buildings and all modes of public transport. More than 20,000 workers are expected to complete work on surface cleaning of all modes of public transportation shortly. The work will be taken up at frequent intervals.

Corporation workers cleaned more than 2,000 buses and at least 1,000 bus shelters in various parts of the city. Workers were asked to wash handrails at all public buildings. Bridges and footpaths were also cleaned on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles have started a campaign to control the spread of the virus, creating awareness in residential areas of the city.

(Source: The Hindu)